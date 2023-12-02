Wasabi Market to reach USD 708.33 Million by 2029 at a growth rate of 8.54 percent over the forecast period
Wasabi Market size was valued at USD 399.11 Mn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.54 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 708.33 Mn by 2029.
As per Maximize Market research, the Wasabi Market was USD 399.11 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.54 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 708.33 Mn by 2029.
Wasabi Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Wasabi Market report utilizes a bottom-up approach to assess its size in terms of both value and volume. Additionally, it encompasses a comprehensive examination of the competitive landscape and investment trends by key companies in the industry. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. The collected data were later analyzed by SWOT and PORTER’s five force model.
Wasabi Market Dynamics
The Wasabi Market is thriving due to growing consumer interest in exotic flavors, expanding culinary diversity, and the rising popularity of Japanese cuisine globally. Increased awareness of health benefits associated with wasabi consumption and its integration into diverse food products further fuel market growth. The digestive and respiratory side effects of wasabi are expected to limit the market growth.
Wasabi Market Regional Insights
The Wasabi Market in 2022 was dominated by the Asia Pacific region, holding the largest share and is poised for continued growth. Key drivers in this region include high population growth, increased disposable incomes, and urbanization. Japan, China, South Korea, and India are anticipated as primary growth contributors.
Wasabi Market Segmentation
By Type
Sauce
Powder
By Application
Food and beverages
Medical and nutraceuticals
Wasabi Market Key Competitors include:
Wasabi Inc.
Real Wasabi LLC
Eden Foods
KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.
Silver Spring Foods Inc.
Oregon Coast Wasabi
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
