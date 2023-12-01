Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market to reach USD 366.74 Million by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.1 percent over the forecast period
The Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market size was valued at USD 242.3 Mn. in 2022. The Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market revenue is growing by 6.1% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 366.74 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 01, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market was USD 242.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 366.74 Mn by 2029.
Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology for the Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market involves segment analysis based on type, application, and end-user, including their respective sub-segments. The report incorporates insights into mergers and acquisitions undertaken by major industry players. Data collection employed both primary and secondary research methods, with subsequent analysis conducted through SWOT and PESTLE assessments.
Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Dynamics
The widespread integration of humanized mouse and rat models in drug discovery and research is a significant catalyst for market growth. Despite the hindrance posed by the high cost of custom models, the evolution of personalized medicine driving the market forward.
Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. The region’s expenditure on healthcare and research driving the market’s growth.
Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Segmentation
By Type
Genetic Models
Cell-Based Model
Rat Model
By Application
Oncology
Immunology and Infectious Diseases
Neuroscience
Haematopoiesis
Toxicology
Others
By End User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organisations
Academic and Research Institutions
Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Key Competitors include:
The Jackson Laboratory
Charles River Laboratories
Taconic Biosciences
Horizon Discovery
Crown Bioscience
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Humanized Liver Mice Model Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 134.13 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.12 percent during the forecast period.
Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.1 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
