Whole Exome Sequencing Market to reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 21.06 percent over the forecast period
The increasing need for customized healthcare is in line with Whole Exome Sequencing's ability to identify genetic variations that impact treatment outcomes.
As per Maximize Market research, the Whole Exome Sequencing Market was USD 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.06 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.1 Bn by 2029.
Whole Exome Sequencing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
Whole Exome Sequencing Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market through segments and multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the size of the market by value and volume. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. The collected data were later analyzed by SWOT and PESTLE analysis.
Whole Exome Sequencing Market Dynamics
The Whole Exome Sequencing Market is propelled by advancements in genomic technologies, increasing applications in clinical diagnostics, and rising demand for personalized medicine. The expanding understanding of genetic diseases and decreasing sequencing costs contribute to the market's growth, fostering innovations in genomic analysis and diagnostics.
Whole Exome Sequencing Market Regional Insights
Rapid growth in genomics research infrastructure and widespread adoption of advanced sequencing technologies drive regional expansion. North America, holding the highest market share in 2022, is anticipated to sustain its dominance through 2029, fueled by continued growth and advancements.
Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segmentation
By Product
Kits
Sequencer
Services
By Technology
Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
ION Semiconductor Sequencing
By Application
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery and Development
Agriculture and Animal Research
By End-User
Research Centers and Government Institutes
Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies
Whole Exome Sequencing Market Key Competitors include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,
QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc.
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
