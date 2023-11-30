Key Players and Innovations in the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market
Dive into the expanding Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market, uncovering its substantial growth and pivotal role in diverse industries. Explore how these efficient adhesives meet evolving demands, driving market expansion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 30, 2023 ) According to a research report "Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Type (EVA, SBC, MPO, APAO, PA, PO, PU), Application (Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the HMA market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2022 to USD 11.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027. Growing demand for HMA from packaging, and nonwoven hygiene products application in Asia Pacific and South America provide opportunities to increase the market.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1088
Browse in-depth TOC on "Hot Melt Adhesives Market”
217 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
213 - Pages
Metallocene PO (mPO) is the fastest-growing segment of the overall HMA market.
Metallocene is a compound that typically consists of two cyclopentadienyl anions. mPO-based HMA is clear, odorless, and has high thermal stability. mPO-based HMA is a fast-setting adhesive and is suitable for colorless applications. It can be used to manufacture high-quality laminates by direct contact or spray application technique. mPO is used in case and carton sealing, food & beverage packaging, nonwoven hygiene products, woodworking, film laminating, graphic arts, and bottle labeling. mPO-based HMA have lower production cost in comparison to EVA.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1088
China is the largest HMA market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
China’s standard of living and purchasing power are increasing rapidly, making the appliances industry strong. This encourages the development of strong foreign and Chinese brands. According to Statista, the revenue generated from the appliances industry is projected to witness an annual growth rate of 9.4% between 2020 and 2024, amounting to USD 70,388 million by 2024. This growth of the appliances industry in the country is increasing the use of HMA.
The key players profiled in the HMA market report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Jowat SE (Germany), 3M (US), and Arkema (Bostik) (France).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1088
3M started a small-scale mining venture more than a century ago, but today more than 60,000 products of the company are used in homes, schools, hospitals, and other industries. The company has managed to remain in the Fortune 500 list repeatedly because of its scientific, technical, and marketing innovations. It is performing its corporate operations in 70 countries, and sales in 200 countries, with more than 90,000 employees. The products are segmented in four main units – Safety & Industrial; Transportation & Electronics; Healthcare; and Consumer. The company has an extensive and robust product portfolio, along with the strong R&D capabilities. It has established vast distribution channels in different geographic locations to serve its customers worldwide.
Jowat SE manufactures and distributes adhesives globally. The company operates through eight product segments: HMAs (EVA, PA, PO, and PSA), reactive HMAs, dispersion adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, reactive 1k and 2k systems, PSA, primer, and other adhesives/special products. The company offers its hot melt products through the HMAs (EVA, PA, PO, and PSA) segment.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1088
Browse in-depth TOC on "Hot Melt Adhesives Market”
217 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
213 - Pages
Metallocene PO (mPO) is the fastest-growing segment of the overall HMA market.
Metallocene is a compound that typically consists of two cyclopentadienyl anions. mPO-based HMA is clear, odorless, and has high thermal stability. mPO-based HMA is a fast-setting adhesive and is suitable for colorless applications. It can be used to manufacture high-quality laminates by direct contact or spray application technique. mPO is used in case and carton sealing, food & beverage packaging, nonwoven hygiene products, woodworking, film laminating, graphic arts, and bottle labeling. mPO-based HMA have lower production cost in comparison to EVA.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1088
China is the largest HMA market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
China’s standard of living and purchasing power are increasing rapidly, making the appliances industry strong. This encourages the development of strong foreign and Chinese brands. According to Statista, the revenue generated from the appliances industry is projected to witness an annual growth rate of 9.4% between 2020 and 2024, amounting to USD 70,388 million by 2024. This growth of the appliances industry in the country is increasing the use of HMA.
The key players profiled in the HMA market report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Jowat SE (Germany), 3M (US), and Arkema (Bostik) (France).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1088
3M started a small-scale mining venture more than a century ago, but today more than 60,000 products of the company are used in homes, schools, hospitals, and other industries. The company has managed to remain in the Fortune 500 list repeatedly because of its scientific, technical, and marketing innovations. It is performing its corporate operations in 70 countries, and sales in 200 countries, with more than 90,000 employees. The products are segmented in four main units – Safety & Industrial; Transportation & Electronics; Healthcare; and Consumer. The company has an extensive and robust product portfolio, along with the strong R&D capabilities. It has established vast distribution channels in different geographic locations to serve its customers worldwide.
Jowat SE manufactures and distributes adhesives globally. The company operates through eight product segments: HMAs (EVA, PA, PO, and PSA), reactive HMAs, dispersion adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, reactive 1k and 2k systems, PSA, primer, and other adhesives/special products. The company offers its hot melt products through the HMAs (EVA, PA, PO, and PSA) segment.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results