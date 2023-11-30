Data Center Cooling Market Landscape: Exploring Key Players and Growth Factors
Dive into the dynamic Data Center Cooling Market, revealing its substantial growth and vital role in maintaining optimal server performance.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 30, 2023 ) The report "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Control System & Others), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing high growth across the world due to factors such as, improving efficiency in data centers, rising spending on data centers, significant growth in number of data centers and their power density, increasing demand for cost-effective data center solutions, and the rising importance of eco-friendly data center solutions.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1038
Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Cooling Market”
153 - Market Data Tables
36 - Figures
193 - Pages
By component, solution segment is estimated to dominate the global data center cooling market
By component, the solution segment of the data center cooling market is estimated to dominate the global data center cooling market. The energy-efficient data center air cooling solutions, as well as liquid cooling solutions that have lower carbon footprints, are witnessing a growth in demand across all industries due to their cost effectiveness and efficient performance.
By solution, air conditioning segment is estimated to lead the data center cooling market from 2020 to 2025.
By solution, air conditioning segment is projected to lead the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The dominance of the air conditioning segment is due to factors such as low installation costs and ease of maintenance. These air conditioning units are widely used in data center facilities with moderate cooling requirements. They provide precision air conditioning and maintain the equipment at ideal operating temperatures.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1038
By services, , installment & deployment segment is estimated to dominate the data center cooling market from 2020 to 2025.
By services, installment & deployment services segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The installation & deployment services can be used by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large organizations to assist them in the deployment of energy-efficient data center cooling in a cost-effective manner. They also act as a one-stop-shop for hassle-free deployments with minimum downtime. These services are increasingly being used by organizations worldwide.
By type of cooling, room-based segment is estimated to grow with a high CAGR between 2020 to 2025, in the global data center cooling market.
By type of cooling, room-based cooling segment is projected to grow with a high CAGR in the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. Room-based cooling consists of cooling units operating concurrently to address the heat load of the entire room and focuses on reducing the rising temperature in data centers and server rooms. These cooling units overcome the issues related to the lack of space in data centers.
By data center type, the large data center segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period.
By data center type, large data center segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. Large data centers cover an area of 25,000 square feet or above. Data center cooling market for large data centers is increasing due to the rising demand for cooling solutions that can remove a larger amount of heat generated in high-density data centers while incurring low energy costs.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Data Center Cooling Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1038
By industry, the IT & telecom segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period.
By industry, IT & telecom segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The IT & telecom industry is increasingly adopting advanced technologies, such as blade servers and 5G, to cater to the growing computational requirements. This segment has been witnessing increases in the energy requirement creating growth opportunities for efficient cooling solution providers in the data center market.
North America is estimated to lead the global data center cooling market during forecast period
North America is projected to lead the data center cooling during the forecast period. Factors like presence of large companies, such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter, in this region, along with increasing pressure from federal authorities on installing energy-efficient solutions for data centers are estimated to drive the data center cooling market in North American region.
Asetek (Denmark), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Coolcentric (US), AdaptivCOOL (US), Airedale International (UK), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Black Box Corporation (US), and Munters Group AB (Sweden) are the key players in data center cooling market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1038
Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Cooling Market”
153 - Market Data Tables
36 - Figures
193 - Pages
By component, solution segment is estimated to dominate the global data center cooling market
By component, the solution segment of the data center cooling market is estimated to dominate the global data center cooling market. The energy-efficient data center air cooling solutions, as well as liquid cooling solutions that have lower carbon footprints, are witnessing a growth in demand across all industries due to their cost effectiveness and efficient performance.
By solution, air conditioning segment is estimated to lead the data center cooling market from 2020 to 2025.
By solution, air conditioning segment is projected to lead the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The dominance of the air conditioning segment is due to factors such as low installation costs and ease of maintenance. These air conditioning units are widely used in data center facilities with moderate cooling requirements. They provide precision air conditioning and maintain the equipment at ideal operating temperatures.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1038
By services, , installment & deployment segment is estimated to dominate the data center cooling market from 2020 to 2025.
By services, installment & deployment services segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The installation & deployment services can be used by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large organizations to assist them in the deployment of energy-efficient data center cooling in a cost-effective manner. They also act as a one-stop-shop for hassle-free deployments with minimum downtime. These services are increasingly being used by organizations worldwide.
By type of cooling, room-based segment is estimated to grow with a high CAGR between 2020 to 2025, in the global data center cooling market.
By type of cooling, room-based cooling segment is projected to grow with a high CAGR in the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. Room-based cooling consists of cooling units operating concurrently to address the heat load of the entire room and focuses on reducing the rising temperature in data centers and server rooms. These cooling units overcome the issues related to the lack of space in data centers.
By data center type, the large data center segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period.
By data center type, large data center segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. Large data centers cover an area of 25,000 square feet or above. Data center cooling market for large data centers is increasing due to the rising demand for cooling solutions that can remove a larger amount of heat generated in high-density data centers while incurring low energy costs.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Data Center Cooling Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1038
By industry, the IT & telecom segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period.
By industry, IT & telecom segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The IT & telecom industry is increasingly adopting advanced technologies, such as blade servers and 5G, to cater to the growing computational requirements. This segment has been witnessing increases in the energy requirement creating growth opportunities for efficient cooling solution providers in the data center market.
North America is estimated to lead the global data center cooling market during forecast period
North America is projected to lead the data center cooling during the forecast period. Factors like presence of large companies, such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter, in this region, along with increasing pressure from federal authorities on installing energy-efficient solutions for data centers are estimated to drive the data center cooling market in North American region.
Asetek (Denmark), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Coolcentric (US), AdaptivCOOL (US), Airedale International (UK), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Black Box Corporation (US), and Munters Group AB (Sweden) are the key players in data center cooling market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results