Digital Isolator Market Worth $3.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%
Digital Isolator Market by Technology (Capacitive, Magnetic, GMR), Data Rate (25 to 75 Mbps, More Than 75 Mbps), Channel, Insulation Material, Application (Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converters, ADCs), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 29, 2023 ) The Digital Isolator Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. High cost of digital isolators compared to optocouplers is the major challenge whereas rising adoption of electric vehicles globally, increasing safety regulations in industrial automation, and growing focus on utilizing digital isolators in high-altitude operations are some of the major opportunities in the digital isolator market.
Download PDF Brochure @ <||>rnhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10163615
Key Market Players:
Key players in the digital isolator market availed opportunities like partnerships and acquisitions. Product development and expansion were a few other strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their market position.
The automotive vertical segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) with high-voltage and high-current components, such as batteries and electric motors, is increasing. To improve the safety and reliability of these components, digital isolators are used to isolate them from the rest of the vehicle's electrical system. Additionally, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies rely on various sensors and actuators. These components need to be isolated from each other using digital isolators to prevent noise and interference issues.
In North America, the US accounted for the largest share of the digital isolator market in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. The presence of leading digital isolator manufacturers, such as Texas Instruments Incorporated (US); Analog Devices, Inc. (US); Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US); NVE Corporation (US); Broadcom (US); Vicor Corporation (US); and Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (Onsemi) (US), in the country is a key factor supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the country houses automotive assembly plants of General Motors (US), Ford Motor Company (US), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (US), and Tesla Motors (US), which generates substantial demand for digital isolators.
Ask for Sample Report @ <||>rnhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=10163615
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @ <||>rnhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10163615
Key Market Players:
Key players in the digital isolator market availed opportunities like partnerships and acquisitions. Product development and expansion were a few other strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their market position.
The automotive vertical segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) with high-voltage and high-current components, such as batteries and electric motors, is increasing. To improve the safety and reliability of these components, digital isolators are used to isolate them from the rest of the vehicle's electrical system. Additionally, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies rely on various sensors and actuators. These components need to be isolated from each other using digital isolators to prevent noise and interference issues.
In North America, the US accounted for the largest share of the digital isolator market in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. The presence of leading digital isolator manufacturers, such as Texas Instruments Incorporated (US); Analog Devices, Inc. (US); Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US); NVE Corporation (US); Broadcom (US); Vicor Corporation (US); and Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (Onsemi) (US), in the country is a key factor supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the country houses automotive assembly plants of General Motors (US), Ford Motor Company (US), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (US), and Tesla Motors (US), which generates substantial demand for digital isolators.
Ask for Sample Report @ <||>rnhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=10163615
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results