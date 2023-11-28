A Poem for Each Occasion
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of A Poem for Each Occasion by Isaac Ziv
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 28, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Berkeley, CA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to introduce the release of A Poem for Each Occasion, a collection of 435 poems by Isaac Ziv. This epic collection contains poems that deal with love, youth, God/religion, nature, beauty, and philosophy about death, written in the style of the Romantic period, England’s eighteenth century.
A Willow in April’s Gown
How beautiful is the willow in April’s gown
Delicate and gleaming under the sun
Never minding the seasons and years long gone
It stands, with long flowery drippings and soft wind sigh
Spring does not call me, as it used to
With sprouts in vast meadows and balmy flowers of variety hues
No more shall I renew myself with the world, every spring
With heavy leafy boughs crowded with pert and nimble birds in sing
Willow, willow sway, twinkle, loll in the sun
Your leaves, same leaves of my past days gone
Welcome me as the spring used to, in wild laugh and fun
Oh, let me answer the spring again, for my days are still undone
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/APoemForEachOccasion.
At 700 pages, A Poem for Each Occasion is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the poetry category.
ISBN: 978-1-4787-7611-6 Format: 8.5 x 11 paperback Retail: $49.95 eBook: $8.00
Genre: POETRY
About the Author: Isaac Ziv is a retired software engineer. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in computer science from New York University.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
