Wind Turbine Forging Market to reach USD 12.19 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 7.5 percent over the forecast period
The global shift towards sustainable power generation and the reduction of carbon emissions has led to a rise in the demand for clean energy sources.
As per Maximize Market research, the Wind Turbine Forging Market was USD 7.35 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 12.19 Bn by 2029.
Wind Turbine Forging Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides analysis through segments such as type, component and application along with their multiple sub-segments. It also includes mergers and acquisitions by major key companies in the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the size of the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to gather data, which was later analyzed by SWOT and PESTLE analysis.
Wind Turbine Forging Market Dynamics
The global emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and adopting clean energy is propelling the wind turbine forging market. The European Union's renewable energy goals and advancements in turbine technology, such as larger designs such as GE's Haliade-X, are fueling demand for specialized, high-strength forged components driving the industry's evolving needs.
Wind Turbine Forging Market Regional Insights
Europe is expected to dominate the Wind Turbine Forging Market since the countries aim to become independent in energy requirements along with constant advancement efforts. These factors are driving the region’s growth.
Wind Turbine Forging Market Segmentation
By Type
Open Die Forging
Closed Die Forging
Seamless Rolled Ring
By Component
Flanges
Gears
Shafts
Blades
Bearings
Others
By Application
Onshore Installations
Offshore Installations
Wind Turbine Forging Market Key Competitors include:
Bharat Forge Limited
Broadwind Energy Inc
Bruck GmbH,
Celsa Armeringsstal AS
CIE Automotive S.A.
Euskalforging Group
Farinia Group
Frisa Industrias SA de CV.
