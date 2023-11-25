CRETA Announces Game Development Program Featuring New Project by Street Fighter II Creator
CRETA NEXUS will nurture a new wave of web3 games including the latest project by Yoshiki Okamoto
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 25, 2023 ) DUBAI, UAE (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 gaming and metaverse platform CRETA has announced a game development support program. CRETA NEXUS will nurture a new wave of web3 games including the latest project by Yoshiki Okamoto, famed for titles such as Street Fighter II, Resident Evil and Monster Strike.
CRETA NEXUS
Designed to support projects that accelerate the development of web3 gaming, CRETA NEXUS enables creators to propose their own projects to a global network and receive development support. Project backers are granted the right to receive rewards such as early access, limited edition merchandise, in-game items, and profit-based benefits in return for their support.
CRETA Co-Founder Ray Nakazato said:
“CRETA NEXUS is set to create a passionate CRETA community by bringing together creators, their supportive fans, and investors from all corners of the globe. We are confident that this will be a substantial stride toward fulfilling CRETA's vision of a community where creators and players seamlessly merge. Welcoming Yoshiki Okamoto as the inaugural project is an absolute honor.”
Yoshiki Okamoto added:
“I recently had the opportunity to learn about CRETA's development support program. I find it very intriguing how they are taking a unique approach with their cryptocurrency platform. What's even more impressive is their willingness to embrace challenges that may not be achievable on traditional gaming platforms. It's clear that the team at CRETA is passionate about preserving the essence of fun in gaming. So, inspired by all of this, I've made a decision. I've been quietly nurturing an idea that could potentially be the culmination of my entire journey in game development.”
CRETA NEXUS aims to become an efficient fundraising mechanism for talented game developers working in the CRETA ecosystem. It allows them to receive the backing of game fans and professional investors, providing the financial support they need to bring original new titles to market. Fundraising for projects incubated under the CRETA NEXUS program will be established provided the set funding goal is achieved within the designated fundraising period. The provision of funds will primarily be undertaken using CRETA tokens.
To maximize the success of the initiative, CRETA will cooperate with Republic, whose web3 advisory group accelerates crypto companies across the world. Between Republic's enterprise-focused digital merchant bank, and retail-focused global marketplace, the company has made it possible for 3+ million community members to deploy $2.6 billion into thousands of private ventures.
About CRETA
Headquartered in Dubai, CRETA is an enterprise dedicated to the development of a next-generation entertainment platform. The Creta ecosystem comprises four main components: the endlessly scalable 'Creta Multiverse', 'Creta Game Platform' offering various Web2 and Web3 games, 'Creta Studio' for high-quality game and content creation, and 'CRETA SuperClub', a Web3 community platform connecting the entire Creta ecosystem. The driving force behind Creta's ability to provide such an expansive Web3 platform is the utilization of "Locus Chain," a high-performance public blockchain that has not only drastically reduced server costs but also addressed scalability concerns.
About Yoshiki Okamoto
Yoshiki Okamoto has left an indelible mark on the gaming industry. In the early '90s, he sparked a surge in competitive fighting games with Street Fighter II. His influence extended beyond that title, as he played a pivotal role in the creation of blockbuster games such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. Notably, he was also involved in the development of Monster Strike, a massively popular smartphone game. In November 2017, Okamoto assumed the role of executive director at the Japan Game Culture Promotion Foundation. Okamoto ventured into content creation on YouTube, establishing the Yoshiki Okamoto Gamech channel in April 2020. Through this, he shares intriguing stories from his past, including the challenges he’s faced and the essential ingredients for creating hit games.
