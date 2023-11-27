Robotic Warfare Market Worth $39.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%
Robotic Warfare Market by Application, Capability (Unmanned Platforms & Systems, Exoskeleton & Wearables, Target Acquisition Systems, Turret and Weapon Systems), Mode of Operation, Domain (Land, Marine, Airborne) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2023 ) The Robotic Warfare Market is projected to grow from USD 29.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 39.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The development of Robotic Warfare market is growing rapidly to keep pace with the rising demand of robotic military solutions. The demand for increased in operational readiness, automation and reduced human casualties anticipates keeping these trends headed in the future.
Based on Capability, the Unmanned Platforms and Systems segment is projected to lead the market. The Unmanned Platforms and systems include unmanned aerial vehicles & systems, unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned surface vessels and other unmanned platforms. The unmanned platforms and systems are used for various military operations like intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance in dangerous and hazardous situations where it is not possible for military personnel.
Based on the Mode of Operation, the mode of operation the semi-autonomous segment is projected to lead the market for Robotic Warfare. The Semi-autonomous systems are widely used in the military. The semi-autonomous systems rely on human permission for final attack or step which reduces direct risk to human lives and follows ethical laws. These drives the market for Robotic Warfare due to the increasing need for robotic solutions with ethical laws and fewer human risks.
Based on Region, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Robotic Warfare market in 2023, owing to an increased demand for Autonomous and Semi- Autonomous modes of operation for robotic warfare. There are various Robotic Warfare services providers to lead the Robotic Warfare market for the region. The countries in the region have experienced an increased demand for robotic warfare solutions like unmanned vehicles and turret weapon systems.
Key Market Players:
Major players operating in the Robotic Warfare market include Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Rheinmetall AG and QinetiQ. These companies have reliable services as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. They have an established portfolio of reputable services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, services with wider applications, broader geographical use cases, and a larger product footprint.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
