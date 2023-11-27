Blood Screening Market worth $3.4 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 7.2%
Blood Screening Market by Product (Reagent & Kits, Instrument, Software), Technology (NAT, (Real-Time PCR), ELISA (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay), Rapid Test, Western Blot), End User (Blood Bank, Hospital), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2023 ) The report "Blood Screening Market by Product (Reagent & Kits, Instrument, Software), Technology (NAT, (Real-Time PCR), ELISA (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay), Rapid Test, Western Blot), End User (Blood Bank, Hospital), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028 from USD 2.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing requirement for donated blood, the rising number of blood donations around the world, and the ever-increasing infectious diseases. However, operational barriers and the high cost of Blood screening instruments is likely to hamper the growth of blood screening market.
The Reagents & Kits segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
Based on product, the blood screening market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and software & services. Increase in demand and continuous use of the reagents and kits during blood transfusion processes, post blood donations is responsible for the large segment of this segment.
Nucleic Acid Test segment aimed the highest share during the forecast period
The blood screening market is segmented into nucleic acid tests (NAT), serology/immunoassay, rapid tests, western blot assays, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). In 2022, the nucleic acid test (NAT) segment accounted for the largest share of the blood screening market. From all the other technologies, NAT provides high precision, sensitivity and accuracy for blood screening and therefore, holds the largest share.
North America has the upper hand in the global Blood screening market
By regional segmentation, the blood screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. North America has the largest share and is continuing to dominate the blood screening market. The factors responsible for the large share of North America in this market are the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising awareness in blood donations, and the growing healthcare system that is highly developed in the US and Canada.
The major players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Grifols (Spain), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (US), bioMérieux (France), Hologic (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), DiaSorin (Italy), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Revvity (Earlier known as PerkinElmer Inc.) (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), GFE (Germany), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Mindray (China), Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Immucor, Inc. (US), Cellabs (Australia), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Tulip Diagnostics (India).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
