Power Module Packaging Market to reach USD 2.70 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 9.79 percent over the forecast period
The global market for power electronics is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for electric cars worldwide.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2023 )
As per Maximize Market research, the Power Module Packaging Market was USD 1.70 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2.70 Bn by 2029.
Power Module Packaging Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Power Module Packaging Market analysis employed comprehensive research techniques, including primary and secondary data collection. SWOT analysis and PORTER's five force model were utilized to examine market segments, size, and competitive landscapes. The research adopted a bottom-up approach to estimate market size, considering drivers, opportunities, and restraints to ensure a comprehensive and detailed assessment of the market.
Power Module Packaging Market Dynamics
The global Power Module Packaging Market is propelled by the surging demand for electric vehicles worldwide. Power electronics find extensive application in various vehicle components, including windshield wiper control, interior lighting, ignition switches, and power steering.
Power Module Packaging Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the Power Module Packaging Market with 43 percent in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2023-2029). The increasing acceptance of EVs driving the region’s growth.
Power Module Packaging Market Segmentation
By Material
Paper and Paperboard
Rigid Plastic
Flexible
Metal
Glass
Others
By Function
Cushioning
Blocking and Bracing
Void Fill
Insulation
Wrapping
Others
By Application
Food
Beverage
Healthcare
Cosmetics
Industrial
Others
Power Module Packaging Market Key Competitors include:
huhtamaki
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
Amcor plc
International paper
Ds smith
Sealed air
Pro Pac packaging limited
Storopack hans reichenecker gmbh
Sonoco products company
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
