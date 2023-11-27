Ducted Heat Pump Market is expected to Reach USD 20.47 billion by 2029
The Global Ducted Heat Pump Market size was valued at USD 12.42 Billion in 2022 and the total Ducted Heat Pump revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 20.47 Billion.
As per Maximize Market research, the Ducted Heat Pump Market was USD 12.42 billion. In 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 20.47 billion by 2029.
Ducted Heat Pump Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Ducted Heat Pump Market Report presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry's growth, driven by veganism and nutritional awareness. Research methodology involves rigorous data collection, market surveys, and expert insights to provide accurate and valuable information on the market size, trends, and opportunities.
Ducted Heat Pump Market Dynamics
The Ducted Heat Pump market has supportive authorities guidelines geared toward accelerating the worldwide adoption of energy-green and climate-pleasant air conditioners are anticipated to be a pivotal thing riding the call for for ducted warmness pumps and shaping the ducted warmness pump market.
Ducted Heat Pump Market Regional Insights
Europe dominates the ducted heat pump market, holding over 40% of the global share in 2022 and poised for continued leadership. The economy of energy sources is one of the key drivers of Europe's ducted heat pump market’s rapid growth. Gas and oil prices experienced unprecedented spikes in 2022, tipping the balance in favor of heat pumps, which are known for their energy efficiency.
Ducted Heat Pump Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Air Source Heat Pumps
Ground Source/Geothermal Heat Pumps
Water Source Heat Pumps
By Application
Heating
Cooling
Both heating and cooling
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Others
Ducted Heat Pump Key Players
Carrier Global Corporation
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Goodman Global, Inc.
Amana Corporation
Bosch Thermotechnology
LG Electronics Inc.
Changhong Group
Skyworth Group Co., Ltd.
TCL Corporation
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
