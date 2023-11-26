Endpoint Protection Platform Market to reach USD 7.50 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 10.4 percent over the forecast period
Global Endpoint Protection Platform Market size was valued at USD 3.75 Bn. in 2022 and the total Endpoint Protection Platform Size (EPP) revenue is expected to grow by 10.4 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 7.50 Bn.
Endpoint Protection Platform Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology for the Endpoint Protection Platform Market encompassed a thorough examination of segments and sub-segments, categorized by Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, and Vertical. Both primary and secondary research methods were utilized to collect relevant data, which underwent meticulous analysis using SWOT analysis and PORTER's five-force model.
Endpoint Protection Platform Market Dynamics
The Endpoint Protection Platform Market is driven by the escalating sophistication and frequency of cyber threats, such as ransomware and APTs. The expanding adoption of BYOD and remote work amplifies the threat landscape, underscoring the critical role of EPP solutions. Enterprises invest in these solutions to ensure data protection and compliance with standards like GDPR and HIPAA.
Endpoint Protection Platform Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Endpoint Protection Platform Market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly over a period of time.
Endpoint Protection Platform Market Segmentation
By Deployment Type
On-Premises
Cloud-based
By Enterprise Size
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare
Government and Defense
IT and Telecom
Retail and E-commerce
Manufacturing
Education
Others
Endpoint Protection Platform Market Key Competitors include:
Symantec [Arizona, United States]
McAfee
Trend Micro
Kaspersky Lab
Sophos
CrowdStrike
Palo Alto Networks
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
