Cell Banking Outsourcing Market is expected to Reach USD 33.12 billion by 2029
Stem cell therapy is a quickly developing field in regenerative medicine that has promise for treating a wide range of diseases.
As per Maximize Market research, the Cell Banking Outsourcing Market was USD 11.03 billion. In 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.01 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 33.12 billion by 2029.
Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Report provides an analysis of industry trends, market size, key players, growth factors, and challenges. The research methodology includes data collection, analysis, and validation from reliable sources, ensuring accuracy and credibility.
Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Dynamics
The cell banking outsourcing market is propelled by escalating demand for reliable cell lines in regenerative medicine, fuelled by investments in novel therapies, driving biopharmaceutical firms to outsource specialized, complex procedures for efficient development and personalized treatments.
Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Cell Banking Outsourcing Market in 2022. The region leads in technological advancements, fostering a high demand for cell banking services, driven by innovative therapies and a concentration of research-intensive organizations.
Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Segmentation
By Bank Type
Master Cell Banks
Working Cell Banks
Viral Cell Banking
By Cell Type
Stem Cell
Cord blood stem cell banking
Embryonic stem cell banking
Adult stem cell banking
Dental stem cell banking
Induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) banking
Non- Stem Cell
By Phase
Bank Storage
Cell Storage Stability Testing
Bank Preparation
Bank Characterization and Testing
Others
By Cell Type
Biologics Production
Vaccine Production
Stem Cell Research
Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players
WuXi App Tec
LifeCell International
Cryo-Cell International
Lonza
SGS
Charles River Laboratories
GBI
Perfectus Biomed
BSL Bio service
Covance
