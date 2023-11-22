Head-Up Display Market Projected to Reach $3.3 billion by 2028
Head-Up Display Market by Type (Conventional Head-Up Displays, AR-Based Head-Up Displays), Component (Video Generators, Projectors/ Projection Units, Display Units), Technology (CRT-based HUD, Digital HUD), Application & Region- Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 22, 2023 ) The Head-Up Display Market is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2028 from 1.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the 2023- 2028 period. One of the most significant drivers of head-up display market is the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Advance driver assistance system refers to a suite of technologies that leverage sensors, cameras, radar, LiDAR, and other advanced sensors to provide real-time information and assistance to drivers. These systems are designed to help drivers navigate, park, maintain safe distances from other vehicles, and even take corrective actions in emergencies. Some common examples of ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition.
The growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has been a significant driver for the head-up display market. ADAS technologies, including lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance systems, rely on head-up displays to provide real-time information to drivers without them having to take their eyes off the road. Governments and regulatory bodies have been increasingly emphasizing the integration of ADAS into vehicles to enhance road safety. For instance, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US has been actively promoting ADAS adoption. Similarly, Euro NCAP's safety ratings incentivize automakers to equip vehicles with advanced safety features, contributing to ADAS proliferation. This emphasis on safety has driven automakers to incorporate head-up displays into their vehicles as a standard feature.
As the adoption of ADAS features continues to grow, so does the head-up display market. Head-up display are no longer exclusive to luxury vehicles; they are becoming commonplace in mid-range and entry-level models, reflecting a broader shift toward accessibility. The head-up display market is poised for significant expansion, with improving head-up display technology allowing for more advanced displays capable of presenting richer information and integrating seamlessly with a wider range of ADAS features. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are partnering with head-up display suppliers to ensure the seamless integration of head-up display technology into vehicle designs, optimizing performance and safety.
First-generation head-up displays originally utilized cathode ray tube (CRT) technology, a specialized vacuum tube that generates images when electron beams interact with phosphorescent surfaces. Within CRTs, phosphor, known for its high brightness emission, is employed. Electrons are generated through the heating of phosphor filaments, and once heated, these electrons swiftly travel toward screens. These high-voltage electrons and electronic beams navigate through narrow electrostatic or magnetic lenses before striking the phosphor-coated screens, causing them to emit light. These cathode ray tubes project composite images onto transparent display screens within the line of sight of drivers or pilots. Among the major types of CRT-based first-generation head-up displays are refractive and reflective configurations.
In refractive CRT-based head-up displays, cathode rays are emitted in parallel through collimating lenses. These parallel rays are subsequently projected onto translucent glass (often referred to as combining glass) and are reflected to form images that users can readily perceive. Noteworthy advantages of refractive CRT-based head-up displays encompass their ability to generate high-resolution and high-contrast images with a wide range of colors and viewing angles, all while maintaining high brightness at cost-effective levels. Nevertheless, this technology carries certain disadvantages, including high power consumption, the bulkiness of systems, excessive heat generation, and sensitivity to both intense external light and external electromagnetic interference.
Key Market Players:
Major key players in the head-up display market includes Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Visteon Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), YAZAKI Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Garmin Ltd. (US), Thales (France), E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD (Taiwan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), MicroVision (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. (Japan), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), Vuzix (US), Foryou Corporation (US), HARMAN International (US), HUDWAY, LLC (US), WayRay AG (Switzerland), Envisics (UK), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
