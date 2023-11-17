Hypersonic Flight Market Projected to Reach $1,154 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7 %
Hypersonic Flight Market by Vehicle Type (Hypersonic Aircraft, Hypersonic Spacecraft), Industry (Military, Space, Commercial), Component ( Propulsion, Aerostructure, Avionics) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 17, 2023 ) The Hypersonic Flight Market is estimated to be USD 782 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,154 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. Hypersonic technology enables rapid response times and precise, maneuverable delivery of payloads. These capabilities are valuable for various military applications, including reconnaissance, anti-satellite systems, and strategic deterrence, driving investments and research in military hypersonic flight. Additionally in the space industry Hypersonic technology offers swift, reusable launch options, enabling frequent satellite deployments and reducing launch costs. In space exploration, hypersonic flight can cut mission durations and risks, driving advancements in scientific research and planetary exploration. Hypersonic passenger aircraft have the potential to drastically reduce travel times, opening up new possibilities for global connectivity and significantly improving the passenger experience. The demand for speed, which can lead to shorter intercontinental flights, is a compelling driver for commercial hypersonic flight.
This report analyzes the hypersonic flight market from 2023 to 2030. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the hypersonic flight market along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge the market growth globally.
Based on Industry: the hypersonic flight market has been segmented into military, space, and commercial. The military segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Hypersonic military aircraft offer a strategic advantage due to their incredible speed and maneuverability, allowing for rapid deployment, reconnaissance, and missile delivery that can potentially evade enemy defenses. The urgency for improved defense capabilities has led to substantial investments and research in hypersonic technology, particularly by major global powers. Furthermore, the security and geopolitical landscape is driving a robust demand for hypersonic military assets.
Based on Component: The hypersonic flight market based on components has been segmented into propulsion, aerostructures, avionics. The Propulsion segment is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period. Propulsion is at the heart of hypersonic technology, as it is the primary driver for achieving the extreme speeds associated with Mach 5 and beyond. The development of efficient and reliable hypersonic propulsion systems, such as scramjet engines, has been a significant focus of research and investment, as they are essential for powering hypersonic aircraft and spacecraft. These engines harness the oxygen in the atmosphere for combustion, eliminating the need to carry oxidizers onboard, and making them lightweight and efficient for high-speed flight.
Based on Vehicle Type: The hypersonic Spacecraft segment is projected to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period. Hypersonic spacecraft significantly reduce the cost of reaching orbit and conducting space missions. Traditional rocket launches are expensive and typically involve the disposal of costly rocket stages. In contrast, hypersonic spacecraft can be reused, slashing launch costs and facilitating more frequent and accessible space access for various applications. Hypersonic spacecraft offer the potential for suborbital space tourism that can provide passengers with an awe-inspiring experience of space without the need for extended training or time-consuming orbital missions.
Based on Region : The hypersonic flight market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America, and the US in particular, has a long history of investment in aerospace research and development. This has led to a wealth of knowledge, infrastructure, and expertise in hypersonic technology. Organizations such as private aerospace companies have been actively working on hypersonic projects for decades, which positions North America as a leader in the field. North America is also home to several private companies that are actively pursuing commercial applications of hypersonic technology, particularly in the context of passenger travel and space tourism. These endeavors are attracting substantial investment and interest, and the region is expected to lead in these emerging markets.
Key Market Players:
Leidos (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Hermeus (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Rolls Royce (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), SpaceX (US), DLR (US), Bae Systems (UK), are some of the leading companies in the hypersonic flight market. These companies have reliable storage and server facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe & Asia Pacific. These companies have products with wider applications, a larger product footprint, significant market share and, broader geographical use cases. They have established a strong market presence, reputable products with a strong business strategies.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
