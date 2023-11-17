IDaaS Market 2030: Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts
The rise in identity and authentication frauds and the adoption of advanced authentication techniques across verticals drive the growth of the IDaaS market. Moreover, ownership and privacy challenges may hinder market growth.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 17, 2023 ) IDaaS market size is projected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2023 to USD 21.4 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period. The rise in identity and authentication frauds and the adoption of advanced authentication techniques across verticals drive the growth of the IDaaS market. Moreover, ownership and privacy challenges may hinder market growth.
Security Service Edge Market Drivers:
Government initiatives and regulations to support digital identity transformation.
Need for effective compliance management.
Rise in identity and authentication threats.
Security Service Edge Market Restraints:
Reluctance of organizations in adopting cloud-based security.
Lack of data security.
Security Service Edge Market Opportunities:
Rising focus of organizations on enhancing user experience.
Integration of AI, ML, and blockchain technologies to enhance digital identities.
Adoption of advance authentication techniques across verticals.
Based on component, the single sign-on is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
Single Sign-on (SSO) is a form of authentication by which users can access multiple computer platforms or applications present on-premises of an organization or through the cloud by logging in only once. The process saves a lot of time for users by authenticating users for all the applications they have been entitled to. SSO enables them to focus on a required task without remembering multiple usernames and password combinations. ? SSO lowers IT costs by saving time on password resets. When apps require a different username and password for every employee, there is a high chance that employees will forget passwords—which means help tickets for password reset pile up. Technologies like AI enable SSO systems to track user activity constantly during a session, guaranteeing that only authorized users can access secured resources.
By deployment type, private cloud segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Private cloud refers to computing wherein the computing resource is accessed by a single organization and restricted to external entities. Organizations that invest in their on-premises data centers can also use it as a private deployment type. Private Cloud enables a company to have better control over its data and reduce risks, such as data loss and issues related to regulatory compliance. The flexibility allows businesses to adapt identity management services to their unique workflows and compliance requirements, ensuring that the solution aligns precisely with their operational goals. Private cloud IDaaS solutions provide organizations with a greater degree of control and data sovereignty. It is particularly appealing to businesses operating in highly regulated industries or regions with strict data privacy requirements.
By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific region consists of some of the fastest growing economies like India and China. Asia Pacific has seen cutting-edge technology's advanced and rapid adoption as a profitable security product and service market. Even though the area implements the most recent security solutions, it is frequently the target of attacks. Developing countries such as India are moving towards the rapid digitalization of processes through different initiatives taken by governments to increase the use of mobile applications and web-based applications across sectors such as BFSI, retail, and IT. The growing digitization in the Asia Pacific is driving IDaaS demand.
Top Key Players:
Okta (US), Microsoft (US), Thales (France), Ping Identity (US), IBM (US), Atos (France), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Google (US), CyberArk (US), OpenText (Canada), SailPoint (US), VMware (US), HCL Tech (India), Entrust (US), SecureAuth (US), Simeio (US), Ilantus Technology (India), LoginRadius (US), JumpCloud (US), IDNow (Germany), One Identity (US), 1Kosmos (US), Idenfy (Lithuania), ShareID (France) are the key players and other players in the IDaaS market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
