Pipe Relining Machine Market to reach USD 11.04 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 4.16 percent over the forecast period
Global Pipe Relining Machine Market size was valued at USD 8.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.04 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.16%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 17, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Pipe Relining Machine Market was USD 8.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 11.04 Bn by 2029.
Pipe Relining Machine Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Pipe Relining Machine Market analysis entails a comprehensive study incorporating market share, reports, and competitive benchmarking of key companies. The research employed a bottom-up approach for market size estimation, utilizing primary and secondary research methods to gather data. The collected data underwent analysis through tools such as SWOT and PESTLE to derive valuable insights into the market dynamics and competitive landscape.
Pipe Relining Machine Market Dynamics
The increasing need for rehabilitating aging and deteriorating underground infrastructure, such as sewer and water pipelines, drives the demand for the Pipe Relining Machine Market. The increasing infrastructure developments across the globe are expected to boost the Pipe Relining Machine Industry.
Pipe Relining Machine Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Pipe Relining Machine Market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The very early technological advancements in the countries propelling the market growth.
Pipe Relining Machine Market Segmentation
By Solution Type
Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Lining
Pull-in-place Lining
Pipe Bursting
Spray Lining
Others
By End User
Oil Gas
Chemical
Construction and Infrastructure
Agriculture and Irrigation
Others
Pipe Relining Machine Market Key Competitors include:
Advanced Trenchless Inc.
Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) LLC
Roto-Rooter Group Inc.
Silverlining Holding Corporation
Nu Flow Corporate
Perma-Liner Industries LLC
RPB Inc
Specialized Pipe Technologies
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
Pipeline Equipment Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 18.16 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.78 percent during the forecast period.
Pipeline Transportation Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 32.64 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
