Latest Research on Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Size, Share, and Growth Analysis
Rising demand propels the Dimethyl Carbonate Market as industries seek eco-friendly solvents and fuel additives. With its versatile applications in pharmaceuticals, paints, and alternative energy, the market witnesses sustained growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2023 ) The report "Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents), End-Use Industry (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals), Grade (Industry, Pharmaceutical, Battery), Region - Global Forecast to 2027 ", is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. Growing demand of various applications such as lithium-ion battery electrolytes is expected to drive the global dimethyl carbonate market.
505 - Market Data Tables
37 - Figures
335 - Pages
The polycarbonate synthesis segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2021.
By application, the polycarbonate synthesis segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2021. Industries such as electronic storage and automobile give preference to polycarbonate over the other materials due to its heat resistance, impact resistance properties.
The plastics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2021.
By end-use industry, the plastics segment accounted for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2021. Dimethyl carbonate is used as an intermediate in polycarbonate synthesis. polycarbonate has properties such as lightweight and durability due to which it is widely used in automobile industries. Polycarbonate is also used for applications such as eye lenses, food containers, molded water bottles and many other. Hence, it contributes the larger share among the end-use industry application of DMC.
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global dimethyl carbonate market in 2021
The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2021. Asia pacific region is hub to various growing manufacturing industries such as pharmaceutical, batteries, paint & coatings and other. Dimethyl carbonate is widely used in these industries and its growth helps to contribute the larger demand of dimethyl carbonate in the region.
Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Alfa Aesar (UK), Lotte Chemical (South Korea), Kowa Company Ltd. (Japan), Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Haike Chemical Group (China), Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Hebei New Chaoyang Chemical Stock Co., Ltd. (China), Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Connect Chemicals (Germany), and Qingdao Aspirit Chemical Co., Ltd. (China). are some of the leading players operating in the dimethyl carbonate market. These players have adopted the strategies of expansions, new product development, partnership, and joint ventures to enhance their position in the market are some of the leading players operating in the dimethyl carbonate market.
Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan) is one of the leading players in the dimethyl carbonate market. The company has diverse range of business activities and has various manufacturing locations across Japan. The dimethyl carbonate solvent manufactured by company can be used for various applications such as coatings, adhesives, resins, electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries and as a raw material for organic synthesis reactions. In 2015, Ube Industries Ltd. entered a joint venture with CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang Co., Ltd. of China, which will license its technology for manufacturing dimethyl carbonate.
