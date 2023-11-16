Phenolic Resin Market Research: Unveiling Size, Share, and Growth Trends
The Phenolic Resin Market is experiencing robust demand driven by its versatile applications. From automotive to construction, the increasing need for durable, heat-resistant, and cost-effective materials fuels the market's growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 16, 2023 ) The report "Phenolic Resin Market by Type(Resol, Novolac), Application(Wood Adhesives, Laminates, Foundry & Moldings, Paper Impregnation, Coatings, Insulations), End-Use Industry, and Region(North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" The phenolic resin market is projected to reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2021 and 2026. The growth of phenolic resin market is attributed to the increased demand form various industries owing to their enhanced properties such as high heat resistance, high moldability, mechanical strength, low toxicity of smoke, and ability to blend with polymers. For instance, they are extensively used in automotive parts and electrical switches due to high heat resistance. The low thermal conductivity makes phenolic resins suitable for use in insulation materials.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177821389
Browse in-depth TOC on "Phenolic Resin Market”
520 - Market Data Tables
56 - Figures
329 - Pages
Resol is the largest type of phenolic resin.
Resol is the preferred type of phenolic resin used in various end-use industries due to their cost effectiveness, enhanced properties and a wide range of applications. Some of the major applications of resol resin are exterior plywood-oriented strand board (OSB), engineered laminated composite lumber (LCL), engineered woods, and adhesives. Rising demand from the automotive and building & construction industries contributes to the growing demand for resol resin across the globe.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=177821389
Wood adhesives is the major application for phenolic resin.
Wood adhesive application is one of the fastest-growing application for phenolic resin. The growing construction industry primarily drives the rise in demand for wood adhesives. The plywood subsegment holds the maximum share of the market in the wood adhesives segment. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the wood adhesive segment. With the presence of growing economies such as India, South Korea, and Indonesia, the demand for phenolic resins in region is expected to increase significantly.
APAC is the fastest-growing market for phenolic resin.
APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing phenolic resin market. The growth of the APAC phenolic resin market can be attributed to the growing investment in building & construction, and automotive industry in the region. Additionally, Phenolic resin manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is the strongest regional market. China is the leading producer and consumer of phenolic resins in the region. Other major markets in the region are emerging economies such as Japan, India, and Thailand.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Phenolic Resin Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=177821389
Most active players in the phenolic resin market:
Bakelite Synthetics (U.S), Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited (Japan), SI Group Inc. (U.S), Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co., Ltd., (China), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (U.S), BASF SE (Germany), Georgia-Pacific Chemicals (U.S), DIC Corp (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (U.S), Akrochem Corporation (U.S).are the leading players operating in the phenolic resin market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177821389
Browse in-depth TOC on "Phenolic Resin Market”
520 - Market Data Tables
56 - Figures
329 - Pages
Resol is the largest type of phenolic resin.
Resol is the preferred type of phenolic resin used in various end-use industries due to their cost effectiveness, enhanced properties and a wide range of applications. Some of the major applications of resol resin are exterior plywood-oriented strand board (OSB), engineered laminated composite lumber (LCL), engineered woods, and adhesives. Rising demand from the automotive and building & construction industries contributes to the growing demand for resol resin across the globe.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=177821389
Wood adhesives is the major application for phenolic resin.
Wood adhesive application is one of the fastest-growing application for phenolic resin. The growing construction industry primarily drives the rise in demand for wood adhesives. The plywood subsegment holds the maximum share of the market in the wood adhesives segment. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the wood adhesive segment. With the presence of growing economies such as India, South Korea, and Indonesia, the demand for phenolic resins in region is expected to increase significantly.
APAC is the fastest-growing market for phenolic resin.
APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing phenolic resin market. The growth of the APAC phenolic resin market can be attributed to the growing investment in building & construction, and automotive industry in the region. Additionally, Phenolic resin manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is the strongest regional market. China is the leading producer and consumer of phenolic resins in the region. Other major markets in the region are emerging economies such as Japan, India, and Thailand.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Phenolic Resin Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=177821389
Most active players in the phenolic resin market:
Bakelite Synthetics (U.S), Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited (Japan), SI Group Inc. (U.S), Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co., Ltd., (China), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (U.S), BASF SE (Germany), Georgia-Pacific Chemicals (U.S), DIC Corp (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (U.S), Akrochem Corporation (U.S).are the leading players operating in the phenolic resin market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results