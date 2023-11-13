Security Automation Market Pegged to Expand Robustly| Classification, Application, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Landscape To 2030
The security automation market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the rising cybersecurity threats and complexity
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 13, 2023 ) The Security Automation Market is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2023 to USD 16.7 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period. The security automation market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the rising cybersecurity threats and complexity, and the growing ability to detect and respond to security incidents in real-time.
By services, managed services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The services segment of the security automation market is growing rapidly. The managed services are vital in properly functioning security automation solutions. Security automation vendors require technical support and consulting services to deploy their solutions quickly and smoothly in the market. Managed services are crucial in the security automation market as they offer specialized services and support to organizations requiring security automation solutions. Their role encompasses various aspects that help businesses leverage the full potential of these technologies effectively.
By technology, AI & ML to register for the highest market size during the forecast period
AI and ML technologies are playing a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the security automation market. These advanced technologies are revolutionizing the way organizations detect, respond to, and mitigate cybersecurity threats. AI and ML have become integral components of security automation, driving the growth and evolution of this market.
By region, Asia Pacific accounted for highest growth rate during forecast period
Asia Pacific is witnessing significant technological innovation in security automation. Several Asian countries, such as Japan, China, and India, are leveraging information-intensive technologies, and security automation is one of the leading technology trends. With new growth opportunities declining in conventional, strong markets such as North America and Europe, several vendors are interested in Asia Pacific. China, Japan, and India are technology-driven countries and present major opportunities in terms of investments and revenues.
Top Key Players:
Some major players in the security automation market include Palo Alto Networks (US), Splunk (US), CyberArk (US), Check Point (Israel), CrowdStrike (US), Red Hat (US), Cisco (US), Carbon Black (US), Trellix (US), IBM (US), Secureworks (US), Tenable (US), Microsoft (US), Swimlane (US), Tufin (US), Sumo Logic (US), Google (US), LogRhythm (US), Exabeam (US), ManageEngine (India), Fortinet (US), Devo Technology (US), D3 Security (Canada), Logsign (Netherlands), Vulcan Cyber (Israel), Cyware (US), Cyberbit (US), SIRP (US), Tines (Ireland), Veriti (Israel), Vanta (US), Drata (US), Anvilogic (US), and Torq (US).
