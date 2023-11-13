Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market worth $7.7 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 5.6%
"Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market by Solution (Kits, System, Surveillance Software, Service), Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Public Health Surveillance), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Academic, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 202
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 13, 2023 ) The report "Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market by Solution (Kits, System, Surveillance Software, Service), Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Public Health Surveillance), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Academic, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2028 from USD 5.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by growing prevalence of infections caused by drug-resistance pathogens, innovations in diagnostic technologies, and growing government initiatives to combat antimicrobial-resistance species.
The diagnostic kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period
On the basis of solutions, the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market has been segmented into diagnostic kits, diagnostic systems, surveillance software, and services. In 2023, the diagnostic kits segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics for antimicrobial resistance. Diagnostic kits are used to detect the presence of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria in clinical samples, such as blood, urine, and respiratory secretions.
The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market has been segmented into clinical diagnostics, public health surveillance, and other applications . In 2023, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to command the largest share of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as need to improve patient outcomes, increasing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance, used to determine the susceptibility of bacteria to different antimicrobial agents.
The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market
On the basis of end users, the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, research and academic institutes, and others. In 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to command the largest share of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that because they are the primary settings where antimicrobial-resistant infections occur and they are required to conduct antimicrobial resistance surveillance.
Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. During forecast period, Asia Pacific to witness high growth rate. America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. This is because of the region’s large population and its mix of growing and developed economies, such as Japan, China, and India. In addition, markets in developed countries are becoming increasingly saturated. As a result, manufacturers and suppliers are shifting their focus to Asia Pacific.
The prominent players in this market are Biomerieux (France), Lumed (US), Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy), BioSpace (US), Bruker (US), Bio-Rad (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Qiagen (Germany), Cepheid (US), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Luminex Corporation (US), Merck KgaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), OpGen, Inc. (US), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (US), and Bioanalyse (Turkey).
