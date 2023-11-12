Trekking Poles Market expected to Reach USD 103.10 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent
Global Trekking Poles Market size was valued at USD 72.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 103.10 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 12, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Trekking Poles Market was USD 72.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 103.10 Million by 2029.
Trekking Poles Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Trekking Poles market report thoroughly examines the market providing insights into market scope, trends, and transformative factors. It explores diverse market segments, key players, and regional dynamics, offering stakeholders a nuanced understanding of the Trekking Poles market and its potential impacts on various industries. The research methodology uses both primary and secondary sources ensuring comprehensive and accurate analysis.
Trekking Poles Market Dynamics
The popularity of trekking poles is increasing due to outdoor recreation and adventure tourism having emerged as prevailing drivers of growth in various industries, including outdoor gear and equipment such as trekking poles. This is attributed to several key factors that led to an increase in demand for outdoor adventure equipment.
Trekking Poles Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Trekking Poles Market in the year 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The range of outdoor landscapes in North America is incredibly varied such as vast national parks, mountain ranges, forests, deserts, and coastlines.
Trekking Poles Market Segmentation
By Type
Telescopic Trekking Poles
Single Staff Trekking Poles
Folding Trekking Poles
Ultralight Trekking Poles
By Material
Aluminum
Carbon Fiber
Composite
By Application
Hiking and Trekking
Backpacking
Mountain Climbing
Adventure Tourism
Others
Trekking Poles's Key Competitors include
AGPtEK
BAFX Products
Brazos Walking Sticks
Mountainsmith
Mountaintop
Cascade Mountain Tech
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology and Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
