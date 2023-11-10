Medical Polyoxymethylene Market to reach USD 236.67 Million by 2029 at a growth rate of 3.47 percent over the forecast period
Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Size was valued at USD 186.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 236.67 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.47 % over the forecast period.
As per Maximize Market research, the Medical Polyoxymethylene Market was USD 186.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.47 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 236.67 Mn by 2029.
Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Medical Polyoxymethylene Market report provides a thorough analysis, covering market share, size, and industry segments. Data is collected through primary and secondary research and analyzed with methods such as SWOT, PESTLE, and PORTER's Five Forces. The report also examines drivers, opportunities, constraints, and regional perspectives in the Medical Polyoxymethylene industry.
Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Dynamics
The growing demand for medical devices across various healthcare facilities and institutions is driving the need for reliable and high-quality materials such as polyoxymethylene. The non-biodegradable substances associated with polyoxymethylene are expected to limit the Medical Polyoxymethylene Market growth.
Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The increasing demand for the newest medical equipment and the growing healthcare infrastructure help the Medical Polyoxymethylene Market grow.
Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Copolymer POM
Homopolymer POM
By Application
Surgical Instruments
Implants
Drug Delivery Devices
Diagnostic Equipment’s
By Material Form
Sheets
Rods
Tubes
Others
Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Key Competitors include:
Celanese Corporation
DuPont
Ensinger
BASF SE
SABIC
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
Kolon Plastics, Inc.
Ticona Engineering Polymers
RTP Company
Westlake Plastics Company
PolyOne Corporation
Daicel Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
