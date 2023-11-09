Oil and Gas Electrification Market expected to reach USD 11.49 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 32.3 percent
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 09, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Oil and Gas Electrification Market was USD 1.62 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 11.49 Billion by 2029.
Oil and Gas Electrification Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Oil and Gas Electrification Market Report delves into the transformative landscape of energy within the industry, analyzing key trends and drivers. From electrified drilling solutions to sustainable energy integration, the study offers succinct yet thorough overview of the evolving landscape, empowering stakeholders with valuable data for informed decision-making in the rapidly changing oil and gas electrification sector. The report provides a comprehensive scope, exploring technological advancements, market dynamics, and strategic insights.
Oil and Gas Electrification Market Dynamics
The demand for low-carbon electricity generation is increasing, deployment of solar and wind helps to drive the market, underscoring the global commitment to mitigate climate change. Policymakers are increasingly knowing the merits of nuclear energy in this environment.
Oil and Gas Electrification Market Regional Insights
North America region dominated the market in the year 2022 and held the largest Oil and Gas Electrification Market share in 2022. The United States and Canada are the leaders in the oil and gas electrification industry as these countries are adopting electrification technologies.
Oil and Gas Electrification Market Segmentation
By Type
Equipment
Services
By Application
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
By End-User
Oil Companies (OCs)
Oilfield Service Companies (OFSCs)
Power Utilities
Government Agencies
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) And Floating LNG (FLNG) Facilities
Others
Oil and Gas Electrification Key Competitors include
GE Oil & Gas
Schlumberger
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
