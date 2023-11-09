Demand for Precision: Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis
Exploring rising demand for precise temperature-controlled packaging solutions in various industries. Stay updated on this hot market trend.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 09, 2023 ) The report "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Type (Active, Passive), Product, Usability (Single, Reuse), Revenue type (Product, Service), End-Use Industry (Pharma and Biopharma) & Region - Trends and Forecasts Up to 2026", size is estimated to be USD 34.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 80.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2021 and 2026 Biopharma and Pharma are major end-use industries for TCP market. It includes Vaccines, drugs, enzymes, tissues, gene therapies, cell therapies and others are some examples of the product from the industries. These products require a lower temperature for shipping. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, cell and gene therapies, other flu vaccines have increased significantly. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products is driving TCP market during the forecast period. Moreover, utilisation of advance insulation material in packaging and increasing demand of reusable container due to lower environment impact are other driving factors for TCP market.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=5227701
Browse in-depth TOC on "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market”
217 - Market Data Tables
52 - Figures
226 - Pages
By end use industry, Pharma account for largest share of TCP market
Pharma industries include products that are derived from synthetic or chemical processes (artificial sources). The medicines, raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and other drugs require a temperature-controlled environment to maintain their efficacy and other properties. The demand for pharma products is growing steadily across the globe and for safe & secure distribution, these products are shipped in temperature-controlled packaging (TCP) solutions. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products expects to drive the market for temperature-controlled packaging solutions during the forecast period.
Single use account for largest share of TCP market by usability
Single-use packaging systems are basic containers that are suitable for one shipment. These containers are a lightweight and an inexpensive option for shipment of temperature sensitive products. The single-use products provide a low total cost of ownership (TCO) to its customers. The growing demand for pharmaceutical or biopharma products (Vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and clinical trials) is expected to drive the market for single-use packaging systems in the forecast period.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=5227701
Products account for largest share of TCP market by revenue type
Temperature-controlled packaging providers focus on high-performance shippers/containers and refrigerants for safe and secure shipment of payload over long transit time. These packaging systems are available in various sizes and temperature ranges. Primarily, there are three types of shippers/ containers available; Expanded polystyrene (EPS), Polyurethane (PUR), and Vacuum insulated panel (VIP). In the COVID scenario, the demand for vaccines, drugs, and cell & gene therapy has increased. The distributions of these products have increased the demand for temperature-controlled packaging products.
By type, Active system account for largest share in TCP market
Active temperature-controlled packaging systems encompass a dedicated refrigeration unit installed onboard They are mainly electricity or battery-powered and more secure options for shipment of highly temperature-sensitive products. It is a suitable solution for highly temperature-sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals which require shipping at a fixed temperature. Active systems are expensive option and are suitable for the shipment of large volumes payload with substantial transit time, such as international shipments. As these containers are offered on lease, companies worldwide are increasingly adopting active temperature-controlled packaging systems, which is driving growth of this segment
By product, insulated shippers account for largest share in TCP market
Insulated shippers are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and economical. These shippers encompass two pieces that include a tight-fitting lid and a seamlessly moulded body. Insulated shippers are mainly used as a packaging material, as they ensure safe transportation of various temperature-sensitive products. These are suitable for carrying a temperature-sensitive payload of volume ranging from 4 liters to 100 liters. These shippers enable quick preconditioning & packing of payload and maintain the temperature of payload duration for about 48 hours to 120 hours, which could increase with appropriate insulating materials and refrigerants. These shippers are ideal for pharmaceuticals and clinical trial shipments.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=5227701
North America accounted for the largest share in the global TCP market
North America accounted for the largest share of the TCP market in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. The region accounted for a significant global pharmaceutical market share with the presence of leading pharmaceutical industries in the US. This large share is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in the packaging industry of this region. Leading temperature-controlled packaging manufacturing companies such as Pelican BioThermal LLC (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corp. (U.S.), and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (U.S.) are based in North America. These companies are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative products for the packaging industry.
Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Key Players
The leading players in the TCP market are Sonoco Products Company (US), Cold Chain Technologies, LLC (US), Va-Q-Tec AG (Germany), Pelican BioThermal LLC (US), Softbox Systems (UK), Sofrigam SA (France), DGP Intelsius GMBH (UK), Inmark, LLC (US), Envirotainer AB (Sweden), Fedex Corporation (US) and Amerisourcebergen Corporation (US).
Sonoco Products Company manufactures industrial & consumer packaging solutions and provides packaging service to varied industrial verticals. It was founded in 1899 and headquarted in Hartsville, US. The business is divided into four segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper & Industrial Converted Products; Display & Packaging; and Protective Solutions. The company has its operation in 320 locations across 34 countries globally. Protective Solutions segment consists of protective packaging based on paperboard & expanded foam and temperature-controlled packaging. Protective Solutions segment has 32 plants worldwide and its market includes electronics, appliances, automotive, medical devices, and temperature-sensitive food and pharmaceutical products. The company provides the temperature control packaging solution under the name Sonoco ThermoSafe. The application industries include Biotech, Fresh & Frozen Food, Pharmaceutical and Clinical Diagnostics.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=5227701
Browse in-depth TOC on "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market”
217 - Market Data Tables
52 - Figures
226 - Pages
By end use industry, Pharma account for largest share of TCP market
Pharma industries include products that are derived from synthetic or chemical processes (artificial sources). The medicines, raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and other drugs require a temperature-controlled environment to maintain their efficacy and other properties. The demand for pharma products is growing steadily across the globe and for safe & secure distribution, these products are shipped in temperature-controlled packaging (TCP) solutions. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products expects to drive the market for temperature-controlled packaging solutions during the forecast period.
Single use account for largest share of TCP market by usability
Single-use packaging systems are basic containers that are suitable for one shipment. These containers are a lightweight and an inexpensive option for shipment of temperature sensitive products. The single-use products provide a low total cost of ownership (TCO) to its customers. The growing demand for pharmaceutical or biopharma products (Vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and clinical trials) is expected to drive the market for single-use packaging systems in the forecast period.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=5227701
Products account for largest share of TCP market by revenue type
Temperature-controlled packaging providers focus on high-performance shippers/containers and refrigerants for safe and secure shipment of payload over long transit time. These packaging systems are available in various sizes and temperature ranges. Primarily, there are three types of shippers/ containers available; Expanded polystyrene (EPS), Polyurethane (PUR), and Vacuum insulated panel (VIP). In the COVID scenario, the demand for vaccines, drugs, and cell & gene therapy has increased. The distributions of these products have increased the demand for temperature-controlled packaging products.
By type, Active system account for largest share in TCP market
Active temperature-controlled packaging systems encompass a dedicated refrigeration unit installed onboard They are mainly electricity or battery-powered and more secure options for shipment of highly temperature-sensitive products. It is a suitable solution for highly temperature-sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals which require shipping at a fixed temperature. Active systems are expensive option and are suitable for the shipment of large volumes payload with substantial transit time, such as international shipments. As these containers are offered on lease, companies worldwide are increasingly adopting active temperature-controlled packaging systems, which is driving growth of this segment
By product, insulated shippers account for largest share in TCP market
Insulated shippers are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and economical. These shippers encompass two pieces that include a tight-fitting lid and a seamlessly moulded body. Insulated shippers are mainly used as a packaging material, as they ensure safe transportation of various temperature-sensitive products. These are suitable for carrying a temperature-sensitive payload of volume ranging from 4 liters to 100 liters. These shippers enable quick preconditioning & packing of payload and maintain the temperature of payload duration for about 48 hours to 120 hours, which could increase with appropriate insulating materials and refrigerants. These shippers are ideal for pharmaceuticals and clinical trial shipments.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=5227701
North America accounted for the largest share in the global TCP market
North America accounted for the largest share of the TCP market in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. The region accounted for a significant global pharmaceutical market share with the presence of leading pharmaceutical industries in the US. This large share is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in the packaging industry of this region. Leading temperature-controlled packaging manufacturing companies such as Pelican BioThermal LLC (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corp. (U.S.), and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (U.S.) are based in North America. These companies are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative products for the packaging industry.
Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Key Players
The leading players in the TCP market are Sonoco Products Company (US), Cold Chain Technologies, LLC (US), Va-Q-Tec AG (Germany), Pelican BioThermal LLC (US), Softbox Systems (UK), Sofrigam SA (France), DGP Intelsius GMBH (UK), Inmark, LLC (US), Envirotainer AB (Sweden), Fedex Corporation (US) and Amerisourcebergen Corporation (US).
Sonoco Products Company manufactures industrial & consumer packaging solutions and provides packaging service to varied industrial verticals. It was founded in 1899 and headquarted in Hartsville, US. The business is divided into four segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper & Industrial Converted Products; Display & Packaging; and Protective Solutions. The company has its operation in 320 locations across 34 countries globally. Protective Solutions segment consists of protective packaging based on paperboard & expanded foam and temperature-controlled packaging. Protective Solutions segment has 32 plants worldwide and its market includes electronics, appliances, automotive, medical devices, and temperature-sensitive food and pharmaceutical products. The company provides the temperature control packaging solution under the name Sonoco ThermoSafe. The application industries include Biotech, Fresh & Frozen Food, Pharmaceutical and Clinical Diagnostics.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results