Aoki Foundation Raises Over $100,000 for the Advancement of Neuroscience!
Step and Repeat LA Creates Photo Op Backdrop for Casino Night Fundraiser!
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 08, 2023 ) Newport Beach - Steven Hiroyuki Aoki is an American DJ and music producer, who in 2012 was ranked as the highest grossing EDM (electronic dance music) artist in America. On November 5th, the Aoki Foundation hosted a “Casino Night”, at a private residence in Newport Beach, with the hope of raising money for the advancement of science and technologies in neuroscience and brain health.
According to its website, “the Aoki Foundation has a primary goal of supporting organizations in the brain science and research areas with specific focus on regenerative medicine preservation. [Its] vision is to one day see a world where degenerative brain diseases do not exist and science and technology play a direct role in extending the healthy lives of ourselves and our loved ones.”
Step and Repeat LA created a Fabric Stretch Display backdrop for the event, which featured a clean white background and the Aoki Foundation’s logo repeated in a traditional step and repeat pattern.
The overall night was a huge success, as the event helped raise over $100,000 to go towards the foundation’s mission.
From award ceremonies and premieres, to grand openings and private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
