Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercomputer Market Projected to Reach $3.3 billion by 2028
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercomputer Market by Components (Processors/Compute, Storage, Memory, Interconnects), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Application (Government, Academia and Research, Commercial) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 08, 2023 ) The AI supercomputer market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2023 to 2028. AI models have become larger and more sophisticated and require immense computational power and resources for their training and inference. This demand has led to increased interest and investment in AI supercomputing solutions. Complex AI models are trained on large-scale datasets, necessitating high-performance computing resources. AI supercomputers offer the processing power needed to train models on massive datasets efficiently, enabling researchers and organizations to leverage more data for better model performance.
AI supercomputers are being used for various applications, such as government, academia and research, commercial. In terms of application, the government segment is expected to dominate in the AI supercomputer market during the forecast period. In this sector, AI supercomputers are being used for various applications, including disaster management, oil exploration, space and energy research, and enhancing healthcare facilities. Analysis of key data is another key usage of AI supercomputers in the government sector. Data protection and applications are highly important for the government and defense sectors. Hence, AI algorithms running on supercomputers can analyze financial transactions and government benefit programs to detect fraudulent activities, ensuring that public funds are used efficiently and effectively. Moreover, AI-powered Natural Language Processing (NLP) systems can help government agencies process and analyze large volumes of legal documents and regulations to ensure compliance, streamline legal research, and improve regulatory transparency.
The memory segment for component in the AI supercomputer market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Memory is a critical component of AI supercomputers . The amount of memory that an AI supercomputer has determines the size and complexity of the AI models that it can train and run. Hence, effective memory management is quite essential for AI supercomputers.
In Asia Pacific, China is expected to account for the largest share of the AI supercomputer market during the forecast period. China is making substantial investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and is actively working to develop and deploy AI supercomputers for various application. For instance, in 2023, China launched a significant language artificial intelligence model named Tianhe-3, powered by domestic supercomputing and intelligent computing platforms, in its latest push to accelerate the development of AI. Moreover, According to China briefing “As of 2021, China’s AI market was worth about RMB 150 billion (USD 23.19 billion), and the figure is projected to reach RMB 400 billion (USD 61.86 billion) by 2025, according to iMedia Research. By 2030, the Chinese government aims for the AI industry to create RMB 1 trillion (USD 154.64 billion) worth of annual revenues, and have related industries generating RMB 10 trillion (USD 1.55 trillion) annually”. increasing investment related to AI supercomputer in the country is driving the market growth.
Key Market Players:
Major players in this market ecosystem are NIVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Meta (US) Google (US), Dell Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), and Cerebras (US) among others. These market players availed opportunities like indulging in agreements and acquisitions. Product development and expansion were a few other strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their market position.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
