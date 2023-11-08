Exploring Greenhouse Films: Research on Market Size, Share, and Demand
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 08, 2023 ) The report "Greenhouse Film Market by Resin Type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA), Thickness (80 to 150 Microns, 150 to 200 Microns, More than 200 Microns), Width (4.5M, 5.5 M, 7M, 9M) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026" The global greenhouse film market size is projected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2021 to USD 8.6 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The global greenhouse film market is witnessing high growth on account of increased demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops and development in areas for greenhouse-protected cultivation.
The LDPE resin segment is projected to be the largest segment of the greenhouse film market.
LDPE is a type of polyethylene, which is manufactured under high pressure, mostly extruded, and blown. It is comparatively thicker than LLDPE (the number of chains in the bonds is much longer than LLDPE). LDPE with 0.932 g/cm3 of density is used in film applications requiring stiffness and easy tear properties. LDPE is used to manufacture thin films, general-purpose films, and high-barrier films. The vital features of LDPE that make it suitable for use in greenhouse films are low cost, high thickness, optical properties, and high resistance to sunlight and the external environment. The LDPE type offers advantages, such as increased clarity and ease of use, making it suitable for agricultural applications. Its low cost drives its demand in emerging markets.
150 to 200 Microns is the fastest-growing segment of the overall greenhouse film market.
150 to 200 Microns is the fastest-growing segment of the overall greenhouse film market. For optimized crop cultivation, the use of greenhouse films with a thickness of 150 to 200 microns is preferred, as they provide all necessary properties, such as controlled sunlight and UV light transmissions, anti-drop, anti-moisture, and thermicity. The use of these films is very less in Europe and North America, where snowy conditions are observed, as they might decrease light penetration inside the greenhouse tunnel.
APAC is the largest greenhouse film market during the forecast period.
The rising population in the APAC region is the key factor driving the market for greenhouse films. It has increased the demand for food, thereby exerting pressure on agricultural yield. China is the leading producer and consumer of greenhouse films in the region. India is an agriculture-based economy. In Japan, the demand for vegetables and flowers is being meet by crops cultivated in the greenhouse. South Korea is also one of the major markets of greenhouse films, after China and Japan.
Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd (Israel) is engaged in the agricultural products business. The company is the largest developer and producer of cover films for agricultural applications in Israel. It is a leading producer of advanced films for agricultural and non-agricultural applications. Moreover, the company provides agricultural films, mulch films, barrier films, HDPE films, and bags for chemical fertilizers. The plastic films manufactured are based on polyethylene, and its derivatives, including LDPE, HDPE, EVA, and LLDPE, and serve a variety of applications. The company supplies its products in Europe and other regions. In June 2017, the company announced the acquisition of Flextech, a plastic film manufacturer for agriculture, wind energy, automotive, manufacturing plants, ship-building, and packaging industries, for USD 7.8 million.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
