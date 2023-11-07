Antenna, Transducer, and Radome (ATR) Market Accelerates: On Track to Reach USD 16 Billion by 2025
Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market by Product (Antenna & Transducer, Radome), Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne), End User, Application, Technology (Radar, Communication, Sonar), Frequency, Region (2020-2025)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 07, 2023 ) The Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market is experiencing significant growth, as highlighted in a research report titled "Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market by Product (Antenna & Transducer, Radome), Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne), End User, Application, Technology (Radar, Communication, Sonar), Frequency, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets.
Market Growth and Size:
The global ATR market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2020 to USD 16.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025.
The growth of the market is primarily attributed to several factors, including the increasing trend of automation in flight control systems, a rise in defense expenditure, and increased research and development (R&D) activities aimed at developing ATR systems capable of withstanding harsh conditions and providing long-range capabilities at low power consumption.
Market Segmentation:
The ATR market encompasses various product types, including antennas & transducers and radomes. Among these, the antenna & transducer segment is expected to dominate the market.
In terms of technology, the radar segment is projected to hold the largest market share within the ATR market. Radar technology is essential for detecting, identifying, and connecting various devices and facilitating data sharing.
Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. While North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025. This growth is driven by an increasing fleet size and modernization of military programs in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key Players:
Major players in the ATR market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Cobham Plc (UK). These companies have expanded their operations across various countries, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.
