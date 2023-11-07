Artificial Intelligence Market in Germany Market 2023 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Forecasts to 2030
The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been remarkable since its introduction, leading to significant growth in the global market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 07, 2023 ) The significant increase in AI research funding drives the AI market in Germany.
Germany has emerged as a prominent hub for artificial intelligence (AI) research and development, with a strong focus on fostering innovation in machine learning and related domains. The country is home to the renowned Cyber Valley, the largest consortium for AI research and innovation in Europe. To further strengthen its position in the global AI landscape, Germany has ambitious plans to increase its AI research funding by nearly USD 1.1 billion over the next two years, an effort aimed at bridging the gap with AI powerhouses like China and the United States.
Germany is investing a lot of money to boost its economy, especially in areas like cars and chemicals that are facing challenges. The German government has unveiled plans to establish 150 new AI research labs within universities, expand data centers, and facilitate access to public datasets to stimulate AI advancements. German authorities are placing considerable emphasis on the nation's emerging regulatory framework, which prioritizes privacy and safety in AI applications.
The distinct regulatory stance of Germany presents a compelling attraction for AI stakeholders. As privacy and safety concerns gain global attention, the country's approach aligns with evolving international regulatory trends. This emphasis on ethics and keeping data safe makes Germany an attractive place to work on AI, and it could lead to more international cooperation.
This increase in funding for AI research in Germany has big effects, both for the country and the global tech world. The investment signifies Germany's dedication to innovation and technology-driven growth as it strives to compete with AI giants such as China and the US. This infusion of capital has the potential to drive advancements across various sectors, from manufacturing to healthcare, thereby contributing to economic growth and job creation.
Germany also has a clear plan for AI, with 12 areas of action and 14 goals. This strategic framework offers a comprehensive roadmap for the integration of AI into various aspects of German society and industry, from healthcare to transportation. Several German companies are actively engaged in researching and implementing AI practices in their operations, products, and services, ensuring that the nation's AI strategy is put into action.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74851580
