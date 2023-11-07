AdTech Market Witness the Growth of $1,496.2 billion by 2030
Report provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 07, 2023 ) According to a research report "AdTech Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Advertising Type (Programmatic, Native Advertising), Advertising Media (Television, Digital Advertising), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the AdTech market is projected to grow from USD 579.4 billion in 2023 to USD 1,496.2 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period. The AdTech market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the increasing demand for data-informed marketing strategies, the growing popularity of audio streaming and podcasts for audio advertising is also responsible for driving the market’s growth.
By services, managed services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The services segment of the AdTech market is growing rapidly. The managed services are vital in properly functioning AdTech solutions. These services are designed to help businesses efficiently navigate the complexities of digital advertising, offering various solutions from campaign management to data analytics. A key driving factor behind the increasing demand for managed services is the intensifying competition in the digital advertising landscape. As AdTech becomes more intricate, companies seek external expertise to optimize their ad campaigns, reach their target audiences, and maximize return on investment.
By solution, Data Management Platform (DMP) to register for the highest market size during the forecast period
By solutions, the DMP segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Advancements in advertising technologies include the development of cross-device targeting capabilities. DMPs can now track users across multiple devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This allows advertisers to deliver more consistent and relevant ad experiences across all devices. Several factors, including the increasing demand for targeted advertising, the growth of digital advertising, and the increasing availability of data, drive the growth of the DMP market.
By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is witnessing significant technological innovation in the AdTech market. Its expansion is primarily attributed to several driving forces, including the robust growth of the digital landscape, the increasing prevalence of internet access, and the widespread adoption of smartphones. Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have emerged as pivotal destinations for advertisers seeking to connect with a vast and diverse audience. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is currently experiencing a surge in programmatic advertising, bolstered by the integration of AI and machine learning technologies, which enable advertisers to achieve more precise targeting and real-time campaign optimization.
Some major players in the AdTech market include Meta (US), Google (US), Amazon (US), Adobe (US), Yahoo (US), Zeta (US), Microsoft (US), Celtra (US), Basis Technologies (US), Luna (US), NextRoll (US), Quantcast (US), Criteo (France), Affle (India), InMobi (India), Demandbase (US), The Trade Desk (US), Adform (Denmark), Equativ (France), Tremor International (Israel), Innovid (US), Mediaocean (US), DoubleVerify (US), Magnite (US), Copy.ai (US), Nickelytics (US), C Wire (Switzerland), Cavai (Norway), Titan Digital (US), Glimpse Protocol (UK), StackAdapt (Canada), Cosmose AI (Singapore), Vidsy (UK), and Linkby (Australia).
