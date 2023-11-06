Ventilators Market worth $5.7 billion in 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 6.4%
Ventilators Market by Mobility (ICU, Portable), Type (Adult/Paediatric, Neonatal), Mode, Interface (Invasive, Non-invasive), End User (Hospital,Clinic, ACC, Homecare), Key Stakeholder & Buying Criteria, Unmet Need, Reimbursement - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 06, 2023 ) The report "Ventilators Market by Mobility (ICU, Portable), Type (Adult/Paediatric, Neonatal), Mode, Interface (Invasive, Non-invasive), End User (Hospital,Clinic, ACC, Homecare), Key Stakeholder & Buying Criteria, Unmet Need, Reimbursement - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion in 2028 from USD 4.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the global ventilators market is driven by the rising burden of respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma. COPD and asthma result in the narrowing of respiratory paths, making breathing difficults. Therefore, many patirnts with COPD and asthma require external ventilation and airway management which will dive growth for ventilators market. However, skilled workforce shortages have been exacerbated during the pandemic and can hamper the growth of the ventilators market in the coming years.
Based on mobility, intensive care ventilators segment holds the largest share ventilators market
In 2022, the intensive care ventilators segment holds the largest share of the ventilators market. The growth of the intensive care ventilators segment is due to the susceptibility of geriatric individuals to develop severe health problems, the volume of patients being treated in critical care units is increasing, which in turn is driving the demand for intensive care beds.
Based on type, the adult/pediatric ventilators segment accounted of the ventilators market
In 2022, the adult/pediatric ventilators segment accounted of the ventilators market. The large share of the adult/pediatric ventilators segment can be attributed to the chronic diseases such as COPD & asthma, growing tobacco consumption, and the increasing geriatric population.These patients usually exhibit acute respiratory failure signs and are not candidates for less invasive respiratoy support methods. For adults, there are invasive and non-invasive techniques of mechanical ventilation.
Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted of the ventilators market
In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted of the ventilators market. The hospitals and clinics segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patients with complex medical conditions, such as multiple organ failure and severe sepsis, and growing awareness of the benefits of mechanical ventilation, such as improved patient outcomes and reduced mortality.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period
the APAC market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, the growing prevalence of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity, a decreasing mortality rate, and the rising demand for home healthcare, is also driving the demand for ventilators. Moreover, improvements in the standard of living, coupled with incaresed access to healthcare, will aid market growth.
Key players in the ventilators market
The prominent players in the ventilators market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ResMed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Vyaire Medical, Inc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Air Liquide (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, (China), Skanray Technologies (India), Baxter International Inc, (US), aXcent Medical GmbH (Germany), Metran Co., Ltd (Japan), MAGNAMED (Brazil), Leistung Ingeniería SRL(Argentina), Avasarala Technologies Limited (India), Airon Corporation (Florida), TRITON Electronic Systems Ltd. (Russia), Bio-Med Devices, Inc. (US), and HEYER Medical AG (Germany)
