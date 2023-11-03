Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Size, Share | Forecast 2026
The global medium chain triglycerides market was valued at $763 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,034 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2026.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 03, 2023 ) The global medium chain triglycerides market was valued at $763 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,034 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2026. With the rise in demand and preference for organic food products, medium-chain triglyceride manufacturers have been strategizing on developing innovative products at a reasonable price. The surge in global Internet penetration would be another influential trend in driving the market in terms of sales. Manufacturers and distributors are using the Internet to spread awareness about their products and services among target consumers and simultaneously generate sales. Medium-chain triglycerides are used in various end-user industries, such as nutritional supplements, infant formula, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceuticals.
Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Drivers:
• Health and Wellness Trends: Growing consumer awareness of the benefits of MCTs for weight management, energy boost, and cognitive function has driven demand for MCT products. As people seek healthier dietary options, MCTs are perceived as a beneficial choice.
• Ketogenic Diet Trend: The ketogenic diet, which emphasizes high-fat and low-carb consumption, has gained popularity. MCTs are a preferred source of healthy fats on this diet, leading to increased demand for MCT oil and MCT-based products.
• Sports Nutrition and Fitness: Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are incorporating MCTs into their diets to enhance endurance, performance, and muscle recovery. MCTs are believed to provide a quick source of energy during workouts.
• Rising Demand for Functional Foods: MCTs are often incorporated into various functional food and beverage products, including energy bars, shakes, and coffee. Consumers are increasingly looking for functional ingredients that offer health benefits.
• Growing Nutraceutical Market: The nutraceutical industry has seen a surge in demand, with MCTs being used in dietary supplements due to their potential health benefits. They are used in weight management supplements, brain health products, and more.
Growing Segments in Medium Chain Triglycerides Market:
• Dietary Supplements: MCTs are increasingly used in dietary supplements for weight management, energy enhancement, and overall health support. These supplements come in various forms, including softgels, capsules, and powders.
• Sports Nutrition: MCTs are popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts for their quick energy release. They are used in sports nutrition products such as pre-workout supplements, energy bars, and protein shakes.
• Ketogenic Diet Products: As the popularity of the ketogenic diet continues to rise, there is a growing demand for MCT-based products like MCT oils, powders, and MCT-infused snacks to support the dietary needs of those following this low-carb, high-fat eating plan.
• Functional Foods and Beverages: The incorporation of MCTs into functional foods and beverages like energy drinks, coffee, and nutrition bars is on the rise. These products offer convenient ways for consumers to consume MCTs as part of their daily routines.
• Personal Care and Cosmetics: MCTs are used in skincare and cosmetic products for their moisturizing and emollient properties. As consumers seek natural and skin-friendly ingredients, MCTs are increasingly used in personal care items.
• Medical Nutrition: MCTs are used in medical nutrition products, especially for individuals with conditions that require specialized diets. They are included in enteral nutrition formulas and products for patients with malabsorption issues.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for the consumption of medium chain triglycerides, globally. Growing usage in cosmetics, personal care, and food & beverages segment is driving the demand for market such as caprylic, capric, and lauric triglycerides in the region. China, India, and Japan are the leading consuming countries of medium chain triglycerides. With busy lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes, the demand for nutritional food & products is growing in the region. Moreover, the growing use of personal care & cosmetics products such as lotions, gels, creams and cosmetics products for women are fueling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.
