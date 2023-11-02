Demand for Dryness: Navigating the Waterproofing Systems Market in 2023-2024
Explore the dynamic Waterproofing Systems Market. Delve into research, market size, share, and demand trends to understand how this industry is sealing its future in 2023-2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2023 ) The report "Waterproofing Systems Market by Type (Waterproofing Membranes, Waterproofing Chemicals, Integral Systems), Application (Building Structures, Roofing & Walls, Roadways, Waste & Water Management) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is estimated at USD 61.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 85.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Waterproofing Systems Market”
246 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
237 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174057630
The expansion of the construction industry is driving demand for waterproofing system in emerging economies, such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market for waterproofing systems is challenged by fluctuation in raw material price. The demand for cost effective and efficient waterproofing materialis is driving the demand for waterproofing system. The construction of green building and the rising demand for environment friendly waterproofing system provide growth opportunities to the market. However, the major restraint is the potential health and environmental issue.
The waterproofing systems market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Sika, GCP Applied Technologies, Fosroc, Soprema, and Carlisle Construction Materials. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses in 2020 but these companies have recovered in last two years by managing operations and profits. Infrastructural development in post-covid era are supporting growth of waterproofing systems market
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174057630
Based on the application, building structures segment is estimated to lead the overall waterproofing systems market in 2022.
Building structures waterproofing systems offers efficient and long term protection from climate exposures and ensure efficient building structure protection. Building structures includes areas other than roofs and walls such as balconies, basement, foundation, retaining walls, storage rooms, underground structure, and others. The increasing population rises demand for residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, growing industrialization in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Chile, Nigeria, and others is driving the consumption of waterproofing systems in building structures segment.
Based on type, waterproofing membranes segment is projected to lead the overall waterproofing systems market during the forecast period.
Waterproofing membranes are materials that are applied to prevent water from entering any building structures. These are available in sheet as well as in liquid applied form. These systems are easy to use & apply and provide better strength, tear resistance, weather resistance, UV stability, and flexibility to the applied surface. They are utilized for variety of application such as roofing & walls, building structures, waste & water management, tunnel liners, and bridges & highways, among many others.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Waterproofing Systems Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=174057630
Based on region, Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest growing segment.
The Middle East & Africa is among the fastest-growing regions for waterproofing systems. The region has emerging markets such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. Saudi Arabia is the largest market for waterproofing systems in the Middle East & Africa. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also among the major consumers of waterproofing systems in the region. Rising population, growing disposable income, increased demand for roadways, shifting energy landscape, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the waterproofing systems market in the region. Growth in the generation of renewable energy and rapid development of non-oil-based projects are expected to drive the waterproofing systems market in the region during the forecast period.
The key players in the market for waterproofing systems are Sika AG (Switzerland), Soprema (France), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Fosroc (UK), Mapei S.p.A (Italy), Carlisle Construction Company (US), Tremco (US), Pidilite Industries (India), and Henkel Polybit (UAE). By adopting strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements & partnerships, and launch of new product, these players have established a strong foothold in the market
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Waterproofing Systems Market”
246 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
237 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174057630
The expansion of the construction industry is driving demand for waterproofing system in emerging economies, such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market for waterproofing systems is challenged by fluctuation in raw material price. The demand for cost effective and efficient waterproofing materialis is driving the demand for waterproofing system. The construction of green building and the rising demand for environment friendly waterproofing system provide growth opportunities to the market. However, the major restraint is the potential health and environmental issue.
The waterproofing systems market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Sika, GCP Applied Technologies, Fosroc, Soprema, and Carlisle Construction Materials. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses in 2020 but these companies have recovered in last two years by managing operations and profits. Infrastructural development in post-covid era are supporting growth of waterproofing systems market
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174057630
Based on the application, building structures segment is estimated to lead the overall waterproofing systems market in 2022.
Building structures waterproofing systems offers efficient and long term protection from climate exposures and ensure efficient building structure protection. Building structures includes areas other than roofs and walls such as balconies, basement, foundation, retaining walls, storage rooms, underground structure, and others. The increasing population rises demand for residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, growing industrialization in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Chile, Nigeria, and others is driving the consumption of waterproofing systems in building structures segment.
Based on type, waterproofing membranes segment is projected to lead the overall waterproofing systems market during the forecast period.
Waterproofing membranes are materials that are applied to prevent water from entering any building structures. These are available in sheet as well as in liquid applied form. These systems are easy to use & apply and provide better strength, tear resistance, weather resistance, UV stability, and flexibility to the applied surface. They are utilized for variety of application such as roofing & walls, building structures, waste & water management, tunnel liners, and bridges & highways, among many others.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Waterproofing Systems Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=174057630
Based on region, Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest growing segment.
The Middle East & Africa is among the fastest-growing regions for waterproofing systems. The region has emerging markets such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. Saudi Arabia is the largest market for waterproofing systems in the Middle East & Africa. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also among the major consumers of waterproofing systems in the region. Rising population, growing disposable income, increased demand for roadways, shifting energy landscape, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the waterproofing systems market in the region. Growth in the generation of renewable energy and rapid development of non-oil-based projects are expected to drive the waterproofing systems market in the region during the forecast period.
The key players in the market for waterproofing systems are Sika AG (Switzerland), Soprema (France), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Fosroc (UK), Mapei S.p.A (Italy), Carlisle Construction Company (US), Tremco (US), Pidilite Industries (India), and Henkel Polybit (UAE). By adopting strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements & partnerships, and launch of new product, these players have established a strong foothold in the market
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results