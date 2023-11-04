Medical Robotics Market Expected to Reach USD 42 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 24.07 percent
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 04, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Medical Robotics Market was USD 9.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.07 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 42 Billion by 2029.
Medical Robotics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Medical Robotics industry, covering market competitiveness and segmenting it by Product, Type, and geographic area. It details market trends, key drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Product segments include Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, and more. The application of medical robotics includes neuro-surgery, orthopaedic surgery, cardio-surgery (angioplasty, bypass), and other pharmaceutical use. The report also incorporates a SWOT analysis along with the PESTLE and Porter's analyses to assess the operating environment and its impact on market profitability.
Medical Robotics Market Dynamics
Growing global demand for minimally invasive robotic surgery, driven by benefits like fewer surgeries, smaller incisions, and improved safety. Rehabilitation robotics is seeing increased research and growth in therapeutic robots. A surge in orthopedic surgeries, especially knee and hip replacements, and an aging population are boosting the need for surgical robots. The surgical robotics segment leads the market, supported by healthcare automation and advanced surgery demand. Collaborative robots are addressing movement and tissue resistance challenges, and the surgical robotics sector benefits from efficient interchangeable components, more robotic procedures, and increased instrument and accessory demand.
Medical Robotics Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region has dominated the market in the year 2022 in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Medical Robotics Market is a popular product in this region.
Medical Robotics Market Segmentation
By Product
Surgical Robots
Telepresence Robots
Rehabilitation Robots
Others
By Type
Neurosurgery
Laparoscopy
Orthopaedic surgery
Cardiology
Pharmaceutical application
Medical Robotics Market Key Competitors include
Johnson and Johnson
Medtronic Plc
Smith and Nephew
Omnicell Inc.,
Accuracy
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
