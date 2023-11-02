Cryo-electron Microscopy Market worth $2.1 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 11.6%
Cryo-electron Microscopy Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Software, Services), Technology (Electron Crystallography, Cryo-ET), Voltage (300 kV), Application (Cancer, Omics, Gene Therapy, Nanotechnology, Vaccine) & Region - Global Forecasts to 202
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2023 ) The report "Cryo-electron Microscopy Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Software, Services), Technology (Electron Crystallography, Cryo-ET), Voltage (300 kV), Application (Cancer, Omics, Gene Therapy, Nanotechnology, Vaccine) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028. The major factors driving the growth of this market includes increasing use of high-end instruments in life science, nanotechnology, material science, healthcare, and lucrative opportunities in emerging markets.
Services segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028
Based on the product & service, the global cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into instruments, software, and services. The services segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Instruments segment accounted for the highest share of the cryo-electron microscopy market in 2021.
Single particle analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the cryo-electron microscopy market, by Technology in 2021.
Based on technology, the global cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into electron crystallography, single particle analysis, cryo-electron tomography, and other technologies. Single particle analysis accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas cryo-electron tomography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Factors such as the growing use of cryo-electron microscopy in cell biology, virology, and infectious disease research along with launch of high-end instruments by major players are driving the growth of the market for cryo-electron microscopy.
300 kV segment accounted for the largest share of the cryo-electron microscopy market, by voltage in 2021
Based on voltage, the global cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into 300 kV, 200 kV, and 120 kV. 300 kV segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and consistent increase in the installation of high-end instruments by different end users for 3 dimensional visualization of biological samples is driving the growth of this segment.
The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific cryo-electron microscopy market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Major players in the market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities in the APAC region. This region is consistently witnessing a rise in the installation of cryo-electron microscopes, offering a significant growth opportunities for the key players.
As of 2021, prominent players in the cryo-electron microscopy market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Intertek Group Plc (UK), and Charles River Laboratories (US).
