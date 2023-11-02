Electric Rice Cooker Market expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent
The market for Electric Rice cookers is expected to grow at 6.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029, from USD 4.2 billion to USD 6.4 billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Electric Rice Cooker Market was USD 4.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2029.
Electric Rice Cooker Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report offers a comprehensive research methodology involving primary and secondary data sources. The Electric Rice Cooker market report investigates the global landscape, encompassing key trends, market size, and major players in the industry. Along with this, the report also includes the SWOT and PESTLE analysis with the market dynamics by dividing the market into its sub-parts.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/218501
Electric Rice Cooker Market Dynamics
The growing trend for healthier food and quality eating has gained the consumer market for increasing the use of rice cookers. The electric rice cooker helps in cooking more nutritious food and dishes. The market is further expected to grow rapidly due to a rise in demand and new designs that are introduced in the market by competitors.
Electric Rice Cooker Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region has dominated the market in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate the regional market during the forecast period. Electric Rice cookers are in significant demand in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. In these areas, basic rice cookers are common, but there is also a growing trend toward multi-functional and intelligent rice cookers.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/218501
Electric Rice Cooker Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Standard
Multifunctional
Induction
By Application
Household
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/218501
Electric Rice Cooker Key Competitors include
Panasonic Corporation
Zojirushi Corporation
Tiger Corporation
Cuckoo Electronics Co., Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Electric Frying Pan Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.56 percent during the forecast period.
Wall Oven Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 6.80 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Electric Rice Cooker Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report offers a comprehensive research methodology involving primary and secondary data sources. The Electric Rice Cooker market report investigates the global landscape, encompassing key trends, market size, and major players in the industry. Along with this, the report also includes the SWOT and PESTLE analysis with the market dynamics by dividing the market into its sub-parts.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/218501
Electric Rice Cooker Market Dynamics
The growing trend for healthier food and quality eating has gained the consumer market for increasing the use of rice cookers. The electric rice cooker helps in cooking more nutritious food and dishes. The market is further expected to grow rapidly due to a rise in demand and new designs that are introduced in the market by competitors.
Electric Rice Cooker Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region has dominated the market in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate the regional market during the forecast period. Electric Rice cookers are in significant demand in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. In these areas, basic rice cookers are common, but there is also a growing trend toward multi-functional and intelligent rice cookers.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/218501
Electric Rice Cooker Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Standard
Multifunctional
Induction
By Application
Household
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/218501
Electric Rice Cooker Key Competitors include
Panasonic Corporation
Zojirushi Corporation
Tiger Corporation
Cuckoo Electronics Co., Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Electric Frying Pan Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.56 percent during the forecast period.
Wall Oven Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 6.80 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results