Birth Centers Market Expected to Reach USD 436.05 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.9 percent
The market for Birth Centers is expected to grow at 12.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2029, from USD 186.5 million to USD 436.05 million.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Birth Centers Market was USD 186.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 436.05 million by 2029.
Birth Centers Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report offers a comprehensive description of the birth center market in regions all over the world. This report gives a detailed analysis of product segments by type and by services. This report insights into the market trends, key drivers, challenges, and opportunities. SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's analysis was conducted to understand the factors affecting the market growth.
Birth Centers Market Dynamics
Birth centers are considered to be a more affordable option and are demanding for low-risk pregnancies. The healthcare system has started to improve facilities and to develop the birth center in policy to offer more affordability and good healthcare services to patients. As a result, more people may use these services, which helps the industry expand. Compared to hospitals, birth centers have a reduced intervention rate and a strong safety record for low-risk pregnancies.
Birth Centers Market Regional Insights
North American region is the dominating and most demanding region for the birth center. A culture of natural delivery and alternative maternity care alternatives has been fostered in states such as Oregon, Washington and California, which have been at the forefront of the creation of birth centers.
Birth Centers Market Segmentation
By Type
Freestanding Birth Centers
Hospital-Affiliated Birth Centers
By Service
Prenatal Care Services
Labor and Delivery Services
Postpartum Care Services
Others
Birth Centers Key Competitors include
Babymoon Inn
Natural BirthWorks
The Birth Center
Baby+Company
Blossom Birth Center
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
