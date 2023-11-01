Oryzenin Market is expected to Reach USD 389.23 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.8 percent
The increasing popularity of food & beverage industry is a key driver of demand for the oxyzenin market. Because of its adoptability and functional qualities, oxyzenin is a perfect ingredient for manufacturers who are seeking to meet growing customer dema
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 01, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Oryzenin Market was USD 178.28 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 389.23 million by 2029.
Oryzenin Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Oryzenin Market report provides a holistic view of the competitive landscape and segments the market by Type, Form, Application, and Region. It elucidates market trends, key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, drawing on primary and secondary data using a top-down approach. The report includes a detailed SWOT analysis and PESTLE and Porter's analyses assess the business environment and factors impacting profitability. It gives the details of market trends, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, using both the primary and secondary data analysis.
Oryzenin Market Dynamics
The Oryzenin market is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality plant-based proteins, due to health, environmental, and ethical concerns. Oryzenin is derived from rice, and offers a suitable solution with its protein richness, and versatility. It finds applications in vegan meat substitutes, dairy-free beverages, and protein bars. Furthermore, the market benefits from the expanding food and beverage industry, aligning with the need for plant-based, allergen-free, and nutritionally balanced products. Oryzenin's growing popularity in the sports nutrition sector and its regional market diversification, notably in Asia-Pacific, further contribute to its success.
Oryzenin Market Regional Insights
North America region has dominated the market in the year 2022 in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Oryzenin is a popular product in this region because increasing demand for processed foods and beverages. The increasing use of plant-based protein in nutraceutical products, health supplements, and food and beverage is expected to drive the growth of the plant-based protein market.
Oryzenin Market Segmentation
By Type
Isolate
Concentrate
By Form
Dry
Liquid
By Application
Food and beverages
Sports and Energy Nutrition
Animal feed
Bakery and Confectionary
Oryzenin Key Competitors include
Axiom Foods Inc.
AIDP Inc.
BENEO GmbH (Südzucker AG)
Bioway (Xi'An) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.
Golden Grain Group Limited
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
