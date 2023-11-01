Yoga blocks and bricks Market expected to reach USD 12.209 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.7 percent
Yoga blocks provide support and stability, and help you achieve proper alignment in your yoga posture, whether you are a beginner or an experienced yogi.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 01, 2023 ) Pune 31 Oct 2023: As per Maximize Market research, the Yoga blocks and bricks equipment Market was USD 9.531 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 12.209 Bn by 2029.
Yoga blocks and bricks Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Yoga bricks and blocks market, designed for industry stakeholders. It provides an overview of the industry's historical and current status, along with forecasts for market size and trends, presented in a user-friendly format.
Yoga blocks and bricks Market Dynamics
During the past decade, yoga has become a lifestyle offering numerous physical and mental health benefits. Studies show that after eight weeks of practice, yoga can significantly boost muscle strength and joint flexibility. Regular practice over eight to twelve weeks can lead to reductions in anxiety, and depression, and better stress management.
Yoga blocks and bricks Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region has dominated the market in the year 2022 in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Yoga bricks and blocks manufacturers are increasingly focusing on producing props from renewable materials, catering to eco-conscious consumers.
Yoga blocks and bricks Market Segmentation
By Material Type
Foam
Cork
Wood
Recycled material
By Distribution Channel
Novice
Intermediate
Advanced
By Distribution Type
retailers
online
special yoga Centre
By Demographic Level
Age
Gender
Occupation
Education
By Behavioral level
Usage pattern
Frequency of practice
Brand loyalty
Purchasing pattern
Yoga blocks and bricks Key Competitors include
Gaiam
Sweaty betty
Lulu lemon
Yoga matters
Hugger mugger
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
