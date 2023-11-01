Busway-Bus Duct Market to reach USD 17.75 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 5.5 percent and forecast (2022-2029)
Busway and bus duct systems are used for electrical power distribution in various industrial, commercial, and institutional settings.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 01, 2023 ) Pune 31, Oct 2023: The total global market for the “Busway-Bus Duct Market” was valued at USD 12.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 17.75 Bn by 2029.
Busway-Bus Duct Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis tool was used for the global Busway-Bus Duct Market. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Busway-Bus Duct industry. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Market.
Busway-Bus Duct Market Dynamics
The market growth is driven by the rising new infrastructure development among the various building and construction industries, strong and efficient electrical power distribution solutions and population shift from rural to urban areas or cities are primary factors.
Busway-Bus Duct Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the Busway-Bus Duct Market with the largest revenue share in 2022. Factors such as strong industrial expansion activities, commercial innovation and focus on strong energy efficiency help to influence the regional Busway-Bus Duct Market growth.
Busway-Bus Duct Market Segmentation
By Type
Isolated Phase Bus Duct
Segregated Phase Bus Duct
Non-segregated Phase Bus Duct
By Voltage
High-voltage
Medium-voltage
Low-voltage
By End User Industry
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Busway-Bus Duct Key Players include:
C&S Electric Limited
Powell Industries Inc
Siemens AG
Taian-Ecobar Technology
General Electric Company
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
⮝ 3rd Floor, Navale IT park Phase 2,
Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe
Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India.
✆ +91 9607365656
🖂 sales@maximizemarketresearch.com
🌐 www.maximizemarketresearch.com
