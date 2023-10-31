Radiant Digital Awarded Contract by ACL to Enhance, Maintain, and Support the Older Americans Act Performance System
by Radiant Digital
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 31, 2023 ) Vienna, VA -- Radiant Digital is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a 5-year contract by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Community Living (ACL). Radiant will be providing maintenance, enhancement, support, and technical assistance for the Older Americans Act Performance System (OAAPS). This is a mission-critical platform that collects essential data on programs under Titles III, VI, and VII of the Older Americans Act (OAA), including information on participants, services, and expenditures.
The Radiant Digital team consisting of strategists, UX/CX designers, developers, social scientists, and change managers, is committed to enhancing and supporting OAAPS to better serve all stakeholders. The team will apply a structured management approach that incorporates a human-centered agile methodology, promoting a strong grantee experience. Radiant Digital will deploy the right people, tools, and processes to deliver rigorous engineering and high-quality data at a high velocity, with transparency, repeatability, and continuous improvement.
"Radiant Digital is very grateful to ACL for trusting us to assist them in their mission to serve Older Americans. Our team is dedicated to the mission and is committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to enhance the Older Americans Act Performance System. With a strong focus on applications, data and infrastructure, digital experience, and organizational transformation, we are well-prepared to support ACL’s mission.” said Dr. Shankar Rachakonda, Chief Executive Officer of Radiant Digital.
About Radiant Digital: Radiant Digital is a global team of experts in digital transformation dedicated to helping organizations excel in the digital age. Radiant Digital empowers businesses to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.
