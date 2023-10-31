Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Expected to Reach USD 562.3 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.74 percent
The online market for all types of contact lenses is continuously expanding. This is due to the ease and low cost of online buying. The online market provides wider range of products and brands than traditional retailers.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 31, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Next Generation Contact Lenses Market was USD 179.2 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.74 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 562.3 Mn by 2029.
Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Market, focusing on its competitive landscape and segmented analysis by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. This report insights into the market trends, key drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Product segments include Drug-eluting, Therapeutic, and Smart contact lenses, with applications spanning Vision Correction, Cosmetic, and Therapeutic.
Market Dynamics
The growing demand for contact lenses is due to the increasing design and improving the eyes and its convenience are some of the factor leading to the growth of the market. Next generation contact lenses typically include advances in lens material, design and technology that enhance comfort, breathability and safety. Consumers become more conscious of the quality and characteristics of cosmetic contact lenses.
Market Regional Insights
North American region is the most dominating region for the market in the year 2022. Next-Generation Contact Lenses are becoming popular due to the increasing refractive eyes diseases and defects.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Drug-eluting Contact lenses
Therapeutic contact lenses
Smart contact lenses
By Application
Vision Correction
Cosmetic
Therapeutic
By Distribution Channel
Hospital and Clinics
Retail Stores
E-Commerce
Next Generation Contact Lenses Key Competitors include
Johnsons & Johnson Vision care
Cooper Vision
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
Alcon Vision LLC
Google LLC
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
