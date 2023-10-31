Manuka Honey Market expected to reach USD 975.4 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.43 percent
The segments covered in the Market report are based on Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 31, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Manuka Honey Market was USD 630.32 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.43 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 975.4 Mn by 2029.
Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The comprehensive report on the Market examines its competitive landscape and provides segmented insights into Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. It starts by outlining market trends, key drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Market segmentation covers Manuka honey types, applications, and distribution channels. The analysis is based on historical data, current industry developments, and opportunities and challenges. The report also includes SWOT and PESTLE analyses to assess market dynamics and profitability factors.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/217559
Market Dynamics
Manuka honey became popular as a premium and healthy option which is enriched in flavor. Increasing consumer awareness accelerates growth and higher consumption, but also contributes to brand awareness and trust among the customers which forces major key players to enter into the market and upgrade products.
Market Regional Insights
North American region is the leading and most demanding market for Manuka honey and has dominated the market in the year 2022. The market in the North American region is driven by increasing demand for snacks among adults and children and increasing consumption of nutrient-rich foods.
Market Segmentation
By Type
UMF5+
UMF10+
UMF15+
UMF20+
By Distribution Channel
Store-based
Non-Store based
By Application
Food & Beverages
Cosmetic
Nutraceutical
Pharmaceutical
Manuka Honey's Key Competitors include
Comvita Limited
New Zealand Honey Co.
Happy Valley Honey
Egmont Honey
Arataki Honey Ltd.
