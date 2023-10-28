Enhanced Geothermal System Market to reach USD 3.82 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 4 percent for (2023-2029)
Geothermal energy comes from the Earth’s core. It’s created by the decay of radioactive elements and the heat that’s created when the Earth was formed.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 28, 2023 ) Pune 27, Sep 2023: The total global market for the “Enhanced Geothermal System Market” was valued at USD 2.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.82 Bn by 2029.
Enhanced Geothermal System Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report highlights the competitive market view, segment analysis based on the Type, Technology, End-User and Region. First, the market overview describes the market trends, key market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the Enhanced Geothermal System Market.
Enhanced Geothermal System Market Dynamics
Increasing power consumption coupled with fossil fuel prices is expected to be a major driver for the Enhanced Geothermal System market growth. Factors contributing to the same include increasing use of internet, digitization and the growth of consumer electronics. Growing awareness for cleaner and renewable energy sources is also driving the market growth.
Enhanced Geothermal System Market Regional Insights
Europe held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to witness growth over the forecast period. Factors contributing to the same include massive investments in the energy sector. North American region held the second largest market share in the enhanced geothermal system market.
Enhanced Geothermal System Market Segmentation
By Station Type
Dry steam power stations
Flash steam power stations
Binary cycle power stations
By Technology
Hydraulic fracturing
Chemical stimulation
Thermal stimulation
Explosive stimulation
By End-User-
Commercial Sector
Industrial Sector
Enhanced Geothermal System Market Key Players include:
Enel SpA
Ormat Technologies Inc.
AltaRock Energy, Inc.
BESTEC GmbH
SA Geothermie Bouillante
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
