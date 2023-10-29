Surimi Market is Expected to Reach USD 5.97 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent
The segments covered in the Surimi Market report are based on Type, Distribution channel, Source and Region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 29, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Surimi Market was USD 3.87 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.97 Billion by 2029.
Surimi Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
Utilizing a comprehensive research methodology involving primary and secondary data sources, the report conducts qualitative and quantitative analyses. The surimi market report investigates the global landscape, encompassing key trends, market size, and major players in the seafood industry. It explores market segmentation, regional dynamics, and competitive factors, offering insights into consumer preferences and industry challenges. The scope covers various surimi-based products, their applications, and market drivers, providing stakeholders with a well-rounded understanding of strategic decision-making in the evolving seafood market.
Surimi Market Dynamics
As people strive for healthier and convenient sources of protein seafood products experiencing a surge due to the growing demand. Surimi is a versatile seafood product that caters to dietary needs and allergies and lean protein substitute for traditional seafood. Its versatility in various cuisines, especially in Asian cuisine is expected to increase the demand for the market.
Surimi Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region has dominated the market in the year 2022 in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Surimi is a popular product in this region because of its taste, low cost, and adaptability.
Surimi Market Segmentation
By Type
Frozen surimi
Chilled surimi
Fresh surimi
By Source
Tropical
Cold Water
By Distribution Channel
B2B
B2C
Surimi Key Competitors include
Viciunai Group (Lithuania)
Trans-Ocean Products (USA)
Seaprimexco Vietnam (Vietnam)
Thong Siek Global (Thailand)
Gadre Marine (India)
