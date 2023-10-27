Data Loss Prevention MarketPotential Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Current Trends by 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 27, 2023 ) According to a research report "Data Loss Prevention Market by Offering (Solution, Services), Solution Type (Network DLP, Storage DLP, Endpoint DLP, Cloud DLP), Service (Consulting, Managed Security Service), Applications, Vertical and Regions - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Data Loss Prevention market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2023 to USD 8.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period, according to MarketsandMarkets. The DLP solutions mainly focus on the classification and monitoring of data that may be in motion, rest, or at the endpoint, as these solutions provide enterprises with the leverage to stop the numerous leaks of information that occur each day. In other words, the main aim of the DLP solutions is to detect potential data breaches that may occur at different levels.
Based on offering, the service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The DLP service market is segmented across five major categories: consulting, managed security service, design and integration, education and training, and maintenance and support. These services assist in the system’s security from unauthorized access, exploitation, and data loss. The service market continuously evolves with the introduction of integrated Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC), which needs proper monitoring. The rising demand for DLP services in the market of sophisticated cyber threats, the incapability of IT people to handle advanced and bundled risks, and outsourcing services are promoting the consultancy business.
North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.
A convergence of factors drives North America’s Data Loss Prevention (DLP) market. Heightened concerns around data security and privacy and a surge in cyber threats have propelled the demand for DLP solutions. Stringent data protection regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, have placed legal obligations on organizations to safeguard sensitive information, fostering DLP adoption. Additionally, North America’s vast and diverse business landscape, encompassing industries like finance, healthcare, and technology, requires tailored DLP solutions to address industry-specific challenges, further fueling market growth. Furthermore, the cost of data breaches is reducing year-on-year in the US, and this is due to the increase in investment by organizations toward improving their data security infrastructure.
Market Players
The Data Loss Prevention market comprises significant providers, such as Broadcom (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), GTB Technologies (US), InfoWatch (Russia), Fortra (US), Cisco Systems (US), etc. These competitors have used various growth methods to increase their market share in the Data Loss Prevention industry, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.
