Protein A Resin Market worth $2.1 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 9.8%
Protein A Resin Market by Product (Agarose-based, Glass/Silica-based, Organic polymer-based), Type (Recombinant Protein A, Natural Protein A), Application (Antibody Purification, Immunoprecipitation), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 27, 2023 ) The report "Protein A Resin Market by Product (Agarose-based, Glass/Silica-based, Organic polymer-based), Type (Recombinant Protein A, Natural Protein A), Application (Antibody Purification, Immunoprecipitation), End User & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028", is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing research activities, expanding therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies, private along with public fundings, spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing food safety concerns, and stringent regulatory control in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, the high cost of the resin is expected to restrain the market growth.
Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19196962
Agarose based protein A resin segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028
Based on the product type, the protein A resin is segmented into agarose-based protein A resin, glass/silica-based protein A resin and organic based protein A resin. Agarose based protein A resin segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028. It is attributed to the proteins' high binding selectivity for ligand attachment when compared to other matrices. The agarose-based protein A resins also exhibit greater durability, increased mechanical strength, and a high capacity for metal dopant absorption at the proper pH. This is expected to drive the growth of the segment.
Recombinant protein A resin segment accounted for the largest share of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028
Based on type, the Protein A resin is segmented into drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, microbiology, other applications. The drug discovery application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the Protein A resin market during the forecast period. This segment held a share of 75.0% in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its high binding capabilities. Alkaline solutions' solubility and sensitivity are improved with its application. Agarose is combined with the recombinant protein A resins ligand to offer immunoglobulin a high binding capability during immunoglobulin fragmentation. It has a more focused ability to bind.
Antibody purification segment accounted for the largest share of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028
Based on application, the Protein A resin is segmented into antibody purification and immunoprecipitation. The antibody purification application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the Protein A resin market during the forecast period. This segment held a share of 82.0% in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and cure of disease has increased as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies’ segment to register for the highest growth rate of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028
The major end users in the protein A resin market are pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes and other end user. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant portion of this market is accounted for by the growing use of continuous manufacturing methods along with the increasing utilisation of protein A resins in drug discovery, mAbs, vaccination, and medicines production processes in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. the increasing R&D activities in the area of drug development and the focus on extending pharma-biotech product pipelines.
Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=19196962
Europe to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period
In 2022, Europe is expected to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Europe comprises the Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, ROE. Factors such as the flourishing biotechnology industry and favourable healthcare and R&D scenarios are driving the growth of the Europe protein A resin market.
As of 2022, prominent players in the Protein A resin are Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGAa (Germany) and Repligen Corporation (US) among others.
Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19196962
Agarose based protein A resin segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028
Based on the product type, the protein A resin is segmented into agarose-based protein A resin, glass/silica-based protein A resin and organic based protein A resin. Agarose based protein A resin segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028. It is attributed to the proteins' high binding selectivity for ligand attachment when compared to other matrices. The agarose-based protein A resins also exhibit greater durability, increased mechanical strength, and a high capacity for metal dopant absorption at the proper pH. This is expected to drive the growth of the segment.
Recombinant protein A resin segment accounted for the largest share of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028
Based on type, the Protein A resin is segmented into drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, microbiology, other applications. The drug discovery application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the Protein A resin market during the forecast period. This segment held a share of 75.0% in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its high binding capabilities. Alkaline solutions' solubility and sensitivity are improved with its application. Agarose is combined with the recombinant protein A resins ligand to offer immunoglobulin a high binding capability during immunoglobulin fragmentation. It has a more focused ability to bind.
Antibody purification segment accounted for the largest share of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028
Based on application, the Protein A resin is segmented into antibody purification and immunoprecipitation. The antibody purification application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the Protein A resin market during the forecast period. This segment held a share of 82.0% in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and cure of disease has increased as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies’ segment to register for the highest growth rate of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028
The major end users in the protein A resin market are pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes and other end user. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant portion of this market is accounted for by the growing use of continuous manufacturing methods along with the increasing utilisation of protein A resins in drug discovery, mAbs, vaccination, and medicines production processes in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. the increasing R&D activities in the area of drug development and the focus on extending pharma-biotech product pipelines.
Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=19196962
Europe to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period
In 2022, Europe is expected to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Europe comprises the Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, ROE. Factors such as the flourishing biotechnology industry and favourable healthcare and R&D scenarios are driving the growth of the Europe protein A resin market.
As of 2022, prominent players in the Protein A resin are Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGAa (Germany) and Repligen Corporation (US) among others.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results